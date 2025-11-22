AJC Varsity

GHSA investigating Gainesville-Brunswick fight, punishment decision coming

The fight broke out with roughly two minutes left in the third quarter.
Gainesville, which led 42-0 when the fight occurred, could have many players suspended for the playoff quarterfinals. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Gainesville, which led 42-0 when the fight occurred, could have many players suspended for the playoff quarterfinals. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
12 minutes ago

The Georgia High School Association will investigate a fight that ended Gainesville’s second-round playoff game at Brunswick in the third quarter Friday.

Gainesville, which led 42-0 when the fight occurred, could have many players suspended for the playoff quarterfinals. Brunswick’s season ended, but the school could still face fines according to the GHSA’s bylaws.

While the Red Elephants are slated to play defending 5A state champion Hughes on Friday, GHSA executive director Tim Scott didn’t rule out Gainesville’s elimination from the playoffs as part of the team’s punishment.

RELATED
Playoff football recap: Jackson County, Douglass eliminate defending champs

The GHSA will receive a game report from officials on Saturday and will review film afterward. Scott said the GHSA hopes to have a decision on punishment for both schools on Monday.

“Any time we have an unsportsmanlike situation as we did last night, we hate that,” Scott said. “I know the schools hated that, both their administration and coaches. We take that seriously, it’s under investigation, we’re looking at it, and we’ll hopefully have a decision no later than Monday morning.”

The fight broke out around the 50-yard line with roughly two minutes left in the third quarter. One fan’s video caught a Brunswick receiver apparently ripping two players’ helmets off their heads.

The situation escalated quickly from there.

Both schools are subject to fines, according to the GHSA’s sportsmanship bylaws. Any players that were on the field and participated in the fight or players who left the sideline during the altercation are also subject to punishment.

The GHSA can review film to identify fight participants subject to punishment.

“The Glynn County School System and Brunswick High School deeply regret the unfortunate incident that occurred last night at Glynn County Stadium,” Glynn County assistant athletic director Steve Waters said in a statement. “We are working closely with Gainesville High School and the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) to thoroughly review the situation and assess all relevant details. We are fully committed to cooperating with the GHSA to ensure a swift and appropriate resolution.”

The Gainesville-Brunswick game is not the first to be canceled by a fight this season. Northeast’s game at Southwest in Week 2 was also canceled due to a brawl, according to The Macon Melody.

RELATED
Douglas County rallies from early 21-point deficit, beats North Cobb in OT

Relevant GHSA sportsmanship bylaws

This story will be updated as new details emerge.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

More Stories

The Latest

north cobb, douglass county

Douglas County rallies from early 21-point deficit, beats North Cobb in OT

Playoff football recap: Jackson County, Douglass eliminate defending champs

Georgia high school football playoffs live blog: 5A game called after brawl in 3Q

Keep Reading

Georgia basketball’s shooting struggles continue in victory over Florida A&M

21 games between top-10 teams headline second round of GHSA playoffs

Playoff football recap: Jackson County, Douglass eliminate defending champs

Featured

A dozen killings of people who are homeless in metro Atlanta

‘Worst nightmares come true.’ Atlanta confronts shift in homelessness funding.

Microsoft’s newest AI ‘superfactory’ opens at sprawling Fayetteville campus

Atlanta officials quietly rebrand city’s DEI office