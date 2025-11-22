AJC Varsity GHSA investigating Gainesville-Brunswick fight, punishment decision coming The fight broke out with roughly two minutes left in the third quarter. Gainesville, which led 42-0 when the fight occurred, could have many players suspended for the playoff quarterfinals. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Georgia High School Association will investigate a fight that ended Gainesville’s second-round playoff game at Brunswick in the third quarter Friday. Gainesville, which led 42-0 when the fight occurred, could have many players suspended for the playoff quarterfinals. Brunswick’s season ended, but the school could still face fines according to the GHSA’s bylaws.

While the Red Elephants are slated to play defending 5A state champion Hughes on Friday, GHSA executive director Tim Scott didn’t rule out Gainesville’s elimination from the playoffs as part of the team’s punishment. RELATED Playoff football recap: Jackson County, Douglass eliminate defending champs The GHSA will receive a game report from officials on Saturday and will review film afterward. Scott said the GHSA hopes to have a decision on punishment for both schools on Monday. “Any time we have an unsportsmanlike situation as we did last night, we hate that,” Scott said. “I know the schools hated that, both their administration and coaches. We take that seriously, it’s under investigation, we’re looking at it, and we’ll hopefully have a decision no later than Monday morning.” The fight broke out around the 50-yard line with roughly two minutes left in the third quarter. One fan’s video caught a Brunswick receiver apparently ripping two players’ helmets off their heads.

The situation escalated quickly from there.

Both schools are subject to fines, according to the GHSA’s sportsmanship bylaws. Any players that were on the field and participated in the fight or players who left the sideline during the altercation are also subject to punishment. The GHSA can review film to identify fight participants subject to punishment. “The Glynn County School System and Brunswick High School deeply regret the unfortunate incident that occurred last night at Glynn County Stadium,” Glynn County assistant athletic director Steve Waters said in a statement. “We are working closely with Gainesville High School and the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) to thoroughly review the situation and assess all relevant details. We are fully committed to cooperating with the GHSA to ensure a swift and appropriate resolution.” The Gainesville-Brunswick game is not the first to be canceled by a fight this season. Northeast’s game at Southwest in Week 2 was also canceled due to a brawl, according to The Macon Melody.