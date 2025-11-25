GHSA sanctions Brunswick with postseason ban after fight with Gainesville

Forty-one Brunswick players were also suspended. The school was fined $5,000.
Player suspensions will take place in the next athletic contest, which will be the beginning of the 2026 season, per GHSA rules. Brunswick’s 2025 season ended Friday after the fight broke out. Brunswick trailed Gainesville 42-0 in the third quarter when the brawl began, and the rest of the game was cancelled.
Brunswick principal Slade Turner said the school accepts the GHSA’s ruling and will fully comply with all directives.
“In addition to the sanctions and suspensions issued by the GHSA, Brunswick High School has initiated its own disciplinary process for the students involved,“ Turner said in statement. “Those who committed the most serious sportsmanship violations will receive consequences in accordance with the Glynn County Code of Conduct, in addition to any penalties imposed by the GHSA.
“At Brunswick High School, we take pride in how our students represent our school and community. What occurred during the game does not align with the expectations we set for our athletes or the example we work to model. This situation gives us an opportunity to reaffirm the values that guide our programs and to continue building a culture that reflects the true character of Brunswick High.”
Several videos of the incident showed Brunswick players apparently taking violent action. One Brunswick player appeared to rip off two Gainesville players’ helmets and another charged into the altercation and appeared to run over a Gainesville player.
“There is no place for incidents like this in education-based athletics, and we deeply regret the incident that took place last Friday night,” Steve Waters, assistant superintendent of Glynn County Schools, said in a statement. “Moving forward, our football program will be focused on learning from this incident and reinforcing the values of sportsmanship, discipline, and respect.“
