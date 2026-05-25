AJC Varsity Loganville takes first game, but rain plays havoc with Class 5A schedule Loganville first basemen Zac Cuneio (15) celebrates after Loganville beat Pope the seventh inning of Game 1 of the GHSA Class 5A Baseball State Championship Series at Gwinnett Field on Monday, May 25, 2026, in Lawrenceville. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 33 minutes ago Share

Loganville’s Jake Boland knew he was starting the final game of his high school career and he wasn’t going to let a little rain get in the way of him finishing it. The senior pitched a complete game, withstanding a one-hour and six-minute delay in the sixth inning, and drove in two runs, including the game-winner, to help Loganville beat Pope 3-2 in the first game of the Class 5A championship at Gwinnett Field.

“My stuff was on and as a senior, probably one of my last games, so I had to give it my all on the field,” Boland said. “I put everything I had on that mound today.” Loganville pitcher Jake Boland (20) pitches the ball to a Pope batter during the first inning of Game 1 of the GHSA Class 5A Baseball State Championship Series at Gwinnett Field on Monday, May 25, 2026, in Lawrenceville. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) With heavy rain expected, the second game was postponed until Tuesday at 11 a.m. A third game, if necessary, will start 30 minutes afterwards. The Class 6A series between Etowah and North Paulding is still scheduled to start with a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Boland, who has signed to play with Georgia Highland College, allowed two runs on five hits and one walk, striking out four. He retired 11 in a row between the second and sixth innings.

The game was halted by rain with two outs in the sixth, just after Pope had tied it 2-2 on Ben Hill’s liner that popped out of the third baseman’s glove and allowed Luke Winbush to score. But Boland returned after the rain delay to finish the job and retired the final four batters in order.

“I told my coaches they’d better put me back in,” Boland said with a laugh. Loganville coach Brian Mills thought about going to the bullpen after the long delay but opted to send his senior back to the mound. “We knew Jake wanted the ball,” Mills said. “It wasn’t anything new for him. He was still sharp.” Pope scored a run in the first inning on Kayden Campbell’s RBI single, but Loganville answered with two runs in the bottom half on a walk, bunt and throwing error and Boland’s sacrifice fly. Loganville second baseman Brantley Carter (2) reacts after scoring on a scarify by Loganville Jake Boland (20) during the sixth inning of Game 1 of the GHSA Class 5A Baseball State Championship Series at Gwinnett Field on Monday, May 25, 2026, in Lawrenceville. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)