Temporary restraining order restores Cook’s 5 forfeited football wins

The GHSA on Oct. 18 declared a Cook transfer student, Kyree Fuller, ineligible for athletics for one year and made Cook forfeit the five victories in which Fuller played. The punishments, which also included a $750 fine to the school, threatened Cook’s 23-season streak of making the playoffs.

The GHSA requires that transfer students sit out sports for an academic year unless they meet certain requirements such as making a legal move into their new school districts without undue influence from the receiving school or coaching staff.

Most transfers meet those conditions, and the GHSA approved Fuller’s eligibility in August.

Two months later, the GHSA revoked Fuller’s eligibility, presumably when more information came to light, but Alapaha Circuit judge Clayton A. Tomlinson, who issued Friday’s ruling, stated that the GHSA had no provision in its bylaws to punish an athlete or a team retroactively once the GHSA declares the athlete eligible.

Fuller, who transferred to Cook in January from Lowndes High, according to the ruling, is now eligible under the restraining order. The GHSA on its website has restored Cook’s victories, making the Hornets’ record 6-2 overall and 4-0 in Region 1-2A, tied for first in region play with Fitzgerald (6-2, 4-0).

GHSA executive director Robin Hines did not respond immediately to confirm whether the GHSA would seek the allowed hearing with the court to keep the forfeits in place.

The original GHSA ruling would have kept Cook out of the playoffs for the first time since 1999. Cook plays at Fitzgerald tonight for first place in the region.