Falcons wrap: Here’s all the coverage from the Week 12 win over the Saints

Losing streak ends with 24-10 victory with Kirk Cousins at the controls.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) shake hands after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Falcons improved to 4-7 with Sunday’s 24-10 road victory over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

The offense clicked behind quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the defense played one of its best all-around games of the season.

Here’s the AJC’s content from the Falcons’ win in Week 12:

Pregame content

