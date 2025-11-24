Falcons wrap: Here’s all the coverage from the Week 12 win over the Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) shake hands after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Losing streak ends with 24-10 victory with Kirk Cousins at the controls.

The Falcons improved to 4-7 with Sunday’s 24-10 road victory over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

The offense clicked behind quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the defense played one of its best all-around games of the season.