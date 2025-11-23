Even amid losing streak, Falcons still have things to play for this season

Falcons at Saints
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Caesars Superdome
TV: Fox 5
Records: Falcons 3-7; Saints 2-8
Line: Saints -2
Outlook: The Falcons’ losing skid has reached five games and their season outlook took another hit when starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. learned his knee injury suffered last week will keep him out for the rest of the season. Kirk Cousins is the offense’s answer, and the defense will have to be better against the Saints.
Follow along with the AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter and Rod Beard.