Even amid losing streak, Falcons still have things to play for this season

Injuries and lackluster play have grounded Falcons, but future plans still need answers.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) watches the game from the sidelines after leaving the field with an apparent injury during the second half of an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Falcons at Saints

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Caesars Superdome

TV: Fox 5

Records: Falcons 3-7; Saints 2-8

Line: Saints -2

Outlook: The Falcons’ losing skid has reached five games and their season outlook took another hit when starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. learned his knee injury suffered last week will keep him out for the rest of the season. Kirk Cousins is the offense’s answer, and the defense will have to be better against the Saints.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

