QB corner: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on the Saints’ defense

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins shakes hands with Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young after the Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime 30-27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Falcons and the Saints will meet at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Q: What have you seen from the Saints?

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here is what Kirk Cousins had to say about the Saints' defense, which is led by linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner.

A: “You always kind of start with, OK, who’s the coordinator? So, Brandon Staley, different from Dennis Allen in the past, who — Dennis Allen was the guy when you played the Saints for years. But many of the same faces. You look across the line of scrimmage and you see Cam Jordan, Chase Young and Demario Davis and Pete Werner and Alontae Taylor. You know, a lot of these guys you’ve played against for a long time.”

Q: Just on tape, how have they evolved, and what do you see?

A: “So there’s, I guess, somewhat of a familiarity there, but it’s always tough playing there as far as communication and just executing, getting everybody on the same page, play in and play out, because you know the environment can be a challenge. So, there’s a lot of different variables there, but it’s a really good defense.”

Q: What kind of challenges do they present?