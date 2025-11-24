Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ report card: Defense turned spectacular performance Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) catches a pass for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS – Falcons coach Raheem Morris was elated with the performance in the 24-10 win over a pitiful Saints squad on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The win stopped the five-game losing streak.

“A lot of credit to the coaching staff,” Morris said. “A lot of credit to Zac Robinson, putting together a great game plan for our offense. A lot of credit to Jeff Ulbrich, putting together a great game plan for our defense. Those guys went out there and were able to execute it. Kept those guys out of the end zone.” Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was benched last season, returned to the starting lineup because of the left knee injury to Michael Penix Jr. “We did a nice job coming out and being able to run the football,” Morris said. “We wanted to come out early and be able to establish the run. Those things you have to keep pounding at it, keep going at it, keep grinding.” Here are the grades the Falcons earned after the win over the Saints:

Quarterback

Cousins made his second start of the season and was an efficient 16-of-23 for 199 yards with two touchdown passes. He also had a pick-six returned for a touchdown and finished with a passer rating of 107. The Falcons leaned on the rushing attack to set up the play-action pass. Cousins tossed a 49-yard strike to Darnell Mooney to give the Falcons a two-score lead early in the fourth quarter. Grade: B Running backs Bijan Robinson rushed 14 times for 70 yards and caught two passes for 37 to amass 107 scrimmage yards. Tyler Allgeier had 12 carries for 44 yards, including a long of 13 yards. “There were some ugly runs early in the game, but eventually with the guys we have in Tyler and Bijan and that up-front crew, they are going to break them,” Morris said. “We were able to get things to open up a little bit and make some plays that. That allowed us to open up the play-action pass game. Got Kirk to make a couple of completions.” Grade: B-plus Wide receivers/ tight end With wide receiver Drake London out with a knee injury, Mooney led the Falcons in receiving with three catches for 74 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown. He was not available after the game in the locker room. “We’ve been setting it up all year,” Morris said. “That’s what Mooney is more like. He came to life today.” David Sills V caught his first career touchdown pass and Dylan Drummond helped on the drive right before the half that led to a field goal. “It was great to get David involved there,” Cousins said. “Drum showed up big in the two-minute before the half. He’s got great hands. Great intelligence. I really trust him. We were working out a lot of the scout team this season and in training camp. He showed a lot that’s why he’s on our football team.” Drummond had three catches for 18 yards. Tight end Kyle Pitt’s two drops brought down the grade. Grade: A-minus

Offensive line Left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) returned to the starting lineup after missing the past two games. The unit did well in the run game, but gave up three sacks and two quarterback hits. “It feels good,” left tackle Jake Matthews told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Just thought it was really good team win. The way that we played off of each other. Made big plays. Defense got turnovers. We finished and scored. It was just good team win. It feels really good.” The Falcons came out determined to run the football. “Just wanted to come out in bigger personal and stay committed to the run game,” Matthews said. “They are a really good defense. Good front. Good linebackers. Knew it was going to be a challenge. Just keep chipping away. We are able to have success and it set up a lot of the bigger plays.” Grade: B Defensive line Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus continues to be a menace up front for the Falcons. He finished with 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. Ruke Orhorhoro also registered a sack. David Onyemata continued to work the edges of the guards and be a force. Kentavius Street and LaCale London also contributed up front. Grade: B Linebacker

James Pearce Jr. had 1.5 sacks and Jalon Walker had a sack. Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and Divine Deablo (fracture forearm) returned to action for the Falcons. Kaden Elliss has nine tackles and Deablo had eight. The Falcons had five sacks and nine quarterback hits. Grade: B Secondary Cornerback A.J. Terrell continued to help out in the run game. He was checked for a concussion and was cleared. Mike Hughes (neck) returned to action and was solid. Dee Alford took over at nickel back and finished with 10 tackles, a pass defended and a fumble recovery. Rookie safety Xavier Watts came up with his third interception of the season to close out the game. Grade: B Special teams Kicker Zane Gonzalez made a 56-yard field goal to put Falcons up 3-0 with 10:41 left in the first quarter. The kickoff coverage unit then promptly gave up a 75-yard kickoff return to Mason Tipton. Gonzalez added a 41 and a 54-yarder as he was 3-of-3 on the day. Returner Jamal Agnew had a 39-yard kickoff return. Grade: B-minus