Falcons receiver Drake London declared out for Jets game Sunday

Falcons wide receiver Drake London, who has a right knee injury, was doubtful and then declared out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.
London is the Falcons’ leading receiver, with 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns. He suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the Falcons’ overtime loss to the Panthers on Nov. 16.
With London out against the Saints on Sunday, the Falcons played most of the game in 13 personnel: one running back, three tight ends and one wide receiver (Darnell Mooney), and won 24-10 to stop a five-game losing streak.
Also, right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) was listed as questionable.
In addition to London, linebackers Josh Woods (hamstring) and Malik Verdon (shoulder) were declared out.
