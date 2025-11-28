Falcons receiver Drake London declared out for Jets game Sunday

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a strained PCL in his left knee. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Linebackers Josh Woods and Malik Verdon were declared out, too.

Falcons wide receiver Drake London, who has a right knee injury, was doubtful and then declared out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

London is the Falcons’ leading receiver, with 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns. He suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the Falcons’ overtime loss to the Panthers on Nov. 16.