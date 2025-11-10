Atlanta United Atlanta NWSL franchise owned by Arthur Blank may be introduced on Tuesday Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank speaks during a press conference unveiling the U.S. Soccer National Training Center at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

An NWSL franchise owned by Arthur Blank could be introduced on Tuesday at a summit to celebrate women’s sports in Atlanta, according to a person with knowledge of the expansion. The Athletic reported on Sunday that Blank was purchasing an NWSL franchise for $165 million. The report stated the franchise will start after the 2026 season. It would likely start in either 2027 or ’28, according to the person.

Blank owns the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, among the many elements within his vast portfolio. A spokesman for Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment said, “We have had productive engagement with NWSL and others in its stakeholder group on the possibility of bringing an expansion franchise to Atlanta. We have nothing to announce currently as those conversations are ongoing.” The NWSL could not be reached for comment. If finalized, the team could be headquartered at ground adjacent to Atlanta United’s training facility in Marietta. Seventeen acres of land at what was then 849 Franklin Gateway, which is adjacent to Atlanta United’s training ground at 861 Franklin Gateway, was purchased for $9.6 million in 2019.

The Athletic reported the NWSL team will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The stadium’s capacity is 80,000 but can be reconfigured to accommodate attendances less than approximately 46,000. NWSL’s average announced attendance in 2025 was 10,669.