3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Carolina

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (left) and Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. meet on the field following a game on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. This Sunday's game brings the Panthers to Atlanta. (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’

We hopped back on the 1-for-3 train with last week’s half-hearted predictions , hitting only the “easy” call of a Jonathan Taylor touchdown. Tough luck.

But Sunday’s game brings the 5-5 Carolina Panthers to town as 3.5-point underdogs … and surely everything will go as planned, right?

EASY: Bryce Young, at least one interception

Carolina’s third-year quarterback has (mostly) been better this season. Young is taking fewer sacks and, with 11 touchdown passes, is already approaching a career high.

Still, though: He’s thrown seven interceptions through nine games. The Falcons have picked off eight passes over the same period.

None of those came in Atlanta’s ugly 30-0 loss to Carolina in Week 3, of course … but you can bet on him turning it over this time.