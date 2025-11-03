Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Carolina

We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (left) and Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. meet on the field following a game on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. This Sunday's game brings the Panthers to Atlanta. (Jacob Kupferman/AP)
By
45 minutes ago

Hello again, friends.

We hopped back on the 1-for-3 train with last week’s half-hearted predictions, hitting only the “easy” call of a Jonathan Taylor touchdown. Tough luck.

But Sunday’s game brings the 5-5 Carolina Panthers to town as 3.5-point underdogs … and surely everything will go as planned, right?

EASY: Bryce Young, at least one interception

Carolina’s third-year quarterback has (mostly) been better this season. Young is taking fewer sacks and, with 11 touchdown passes, is already approaching a career high.

Still, though: He’s thrown seven interceptions through nine games. The Falcons have picked off eight passes over the same period.

None of those came in Atlanta’s ugly 30-0 loss to Carolina in Week 3, of course … but you can bet on him turning it over this time.

INTERESTING: Rico Dowdle, over/under 88.5 rushing yards

The Falcons held Dowdle to just 30 yards on 10 carries in Week 3 — but he’s been dynamite since taking over lead rusher duties from Chuba Hubbard a few weeks later. His performances include single-game efforts of 206, 183 and 130 yards.

Atlanta, meanwhile …

Do I really have to tell you to smash the over?

OUT THERE: Falcons to score a first-drive touchdown

By my count, the Falcons managed to score on their initial possession in four of their first five games: two touchdowns, two field goals and a missed Parker Romo field goal (with the latter coming against Carolina).

In the four game losing streak since? Punt, punt, punt, fumble.

Maybe they’ll be fired up and out for revenge — but combined with Michael Penix Jr.’s second-half struggles against the Colts and the lack of extra time off after that trip to Germany, I’m thinking maybe we should go another direction.

Odds are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and BetMGM and are subject to change. The content provided is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute professional advice or the promotion or endorsement of gambling in any form.

Gambling is illegal in Georgia. It is your responsibility to ensure your activities follow local laws. If you or someone you know is seeking help for a gambling problem, contact 1-800-426-2537 (GAMBLER).

