Atlanta Falcons Panthers pound Falcons in early NFC South match The Falcons were shut out for the first time since 2021 by the previously winless Panthers. Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Falcons must go back to the drawing board. After pummeling a playoff team, the Falcons, looking dysfunctional at times, were spanked by the Panthers 30-0 on Sunday at a festive Bank of America Stadium.

The offense couldn't move the ball as the Falcons struggled with poor field position throughout. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, before giving way to Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter. RELATED Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons' loss to the Panthers The Panthers improved to 1-2, while the Falcons dropped to 1-2. "They outplayed us in every phase," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. "They went out and dominated the game right from the beginning. We couldn't get things going. We couldn't turn it around. We couldn't survive the moment and that's what happened in this game." The last time the Falcons were shut out was 25-0 by New England on Nov. 18, 2021. The last time the Panthers shut out an opponent was a 20-0 win over the Lions on Nov. 22, 2020.

“Everything,” Morris said when asked what went wrong with the offense. “They came out, right from the beginning and go after us.”

The Falcons switched kickers, but their kicking woes continued. The offense, which was supposed to be high-octane, did not reach the red zone. "Some of it was definitely me," Penix said. "Some of it, the defense they had good looks and I wasn't prepared for it, which I have to be. At the end of the day, I've got to make those plays. I've got to find my guys (who are) open. I don't know, it was tough man." Running back Bijan Robinson had 13 carries for 72 yards and caught five passes for 39 yards. "It was just one of those tough days where we were trying to find some things in the offense," Robinson said. "We have to score the football. Zac is calling great plays. But at the end of the day, us as an offense, we have to score." The defense, which was supposed to have a revamped pass rush, had one sack.

"The whole group," safety Jessie Bates III said. "Every phase just wasn't good enough. At one moment we could have took the momentum back. Then the next thing you know, we're not doing well on special teams. The defense is not responding. It was just the snowball effect. It just wasn't a good day for us." So, there is plenty for Morris and his staff to work on moving forward. Just a week after beating Minnesota 22-6, the Falcons had no answers for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who was playing behind an offensive line with two starters out. The Panthers defense, led by defensive tackle Derrick Brown, was stout and forced three turnovers. Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson had the second interception late in the third quarter and they started partying in the Queen City. "North Carolina, come on and raise up," by Petey Pablo was blasted on the stadium loudspeakers and the Panthers fans danced with glee in the stands.

RELATED Recap: Panthers dominate Falcons, 30-0, as offense fizzles The drive carried into the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-1 from the 1, Rico Dowdle scored. Cousins entered for the Falcons after it was 27-0 with 10:48 to play. Ryan Fitzgerald added a 31-yard field goal for the final margin. The Panthers, behind a 4-yard touchdown run from Young and a 57-yard field goal from Fitzgerald, held a 10-0 lead at halftime. Fitzgerald played at Colquitt County High and Florida State. The Falcons were misfiring in the passing game and new kicker Parker Romo missed field-goal kicks from 49 and 55 yards. The first was wide right and the second was wide left.

The Falcons had a promising drive to open the game, but it stalled after Penix threw high passes out to his right on second and third down. Romo was summoned, but his 49-yard try was off the mark. The Panthers answered with a touchdown drive that Young finished off with a run around the left. The run capped a nine-play, 61-yard drive that took 4:06 off the clock. The Falcons had a three-and-out, but DeMarcco Hellams recovered the muffed punt. The Falcons couldn’t get anything going, and Romo came on and missed a 55-yard field goal. After an exchange of punts, Fitzgerald put the Panthers up 10-0 with 5:24 to play in the first half. RELATED Inactives: Falcons at Panthers The Falcons were experiencing audio issues in their helmet, which cost them an early timeout.