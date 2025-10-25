Three starters out for No. 7 Georgia Tech against Syracuse

Moore has played a team-high 456 offensive snaps and shared time at center with Tana Alo-Tupuola and at left guard with Joe Fusile .

Three starters for No. 7 Georgia Tech have been ruled out ahead of the seventh-ranked Yellow Jackets’ matchup against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium at noon Saturday.

Everything you need to know about Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech

Rutherford has 202 receiving yards and two touchdown catches this season. He also has four carries for 18 yards, and he completed a two-point conversion pass in Tech’s win over Clemson on Sept. 13.

Rutherford, who has played on 183 offensive snaps this season, ranks sixth in Tech history with 159 career catches and ninth with 1,693 career receiving yards.

