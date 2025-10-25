Georgia Tech Logo
Three starters out for No. 7 Georgia Tech against Syracuse

Yellow Jackets to be without wide receiver, center and defensive back.
Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford, shown here scoring against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, has been ruled out ahead of Tech’s matchup against Syracuse. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Three starters for No. 7 Georgia Tech have been ruled out ahead of the seventh-ranked Yellow Jackets’ matchup against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium at noon Saturday.

Wide receiver Malik Rutherford, center Harrison Moore and defensive back Jy Gilmore were downgraded to out two hours before kickoff Saturday. The trio had been questionable since Thursday.

Moore has played a team-high 456 offensive snaps and shared time at center with Tana Alo-Tupuola and at left guard with Joe Fusile.

Rutherford has 202 receiving yards and two touchdown catches this season. He also has four carries for 18 yards, and he completed a two-point conversion pass in Tech’s win over Clemson on Sept. 13.

Rutherford, who has played on 183 offensive snaps this season, ranks sixth in Tech history with 159 career catches and ninth with 1,693 career receiving yards.

Gilmore, a transfer from Georgia State, recorded 11 tackles, including 1½ for loss, to go with a half-sack and two pass breakups against Duke. A senior from Citra, Florida, Gilmore had the team’s second-best coverage grade and fourth-best overall defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus, against the Blue Devils.

For the season, Gilmore has 29 tackles and has played 361 snaps — only safety Clayton Powell-Lee has played more.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

