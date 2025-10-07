Georgia Tech Tech’s Ryan Alpert shares vision for athletic department at trustees meeting Ryan Alpert, director of athletics, high-fives Karie Davis-Nozemack, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, during an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Athletic director Ryan Alpert met with the Georgia Tech Athletic Association board of trustees Tuesday, his first as Georgia Tech’s athletic director. Tech president Dr. Ángel Cabrera welcomed Alpert, hired by Tech in July, by quipping he has “hit the ground the running, the understatement of the year.” The centerpiece of Alpert’s tenure thus far has been his front row seat to Tech’s football team, starting 5-0 and rising to No. 13 in The Associated Press Top 25 — a level of success not seen in more than a decade.

“I truly believe the reason we are 5-0 in football is because President Cabrera named it as a pillar in a strategic plan,” Alpert said, after the room applauded the Yellow Jackets’ undefeated start and national recognition. “All of you, donors, staff members, faculty, students have invested in where we have been and where we’re going.” RELATED Georgia Tech’s win at Wake Forest registers nearly 2 million viewers Alpert, who came to Atlanta from Tennessee where he was the senior deputy athletics director and chief revenue officer, was thrown into the deep end of a unique era of collegiate sports. Revenue sharing for athletes, fundraising, Name, Image and Likeness and rampant transferring are all part of the new norm. The 37-year-old has had that to deal with, as well as keeping the Jackets in line to try to compete for ACC titles, not just in football but across the board. “Every day that I am here I am thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “The word alignment comes up a lot... I think that’s what we’re building and bringing here, how athletics aligns with the overall institute and how we can be the front porch.

“I’m thrilled to be captaining a ship, but it’s really a ship you all have built. I’m excited to be here.”