Tech’s Ryan Alpert shares vision for athletic department at trustees meeting
Ryan Alpert, director of athletics, high-fives Karie Davis-Nozemack, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, during an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Athletic director Ryan Alpert met with the Georgia Tech Athletic Association board of trustees Tuesday, his first as Georgia Tech’s athletic director.
Tech president Dr. Ángel Cabrera welcomed Alpert, hired by Tech in July, by quipping he has “hit the ground the running, the understatement of the year.” The centerpiece of Alpert’s tenure thus far has been his front row seat to Tech’s football team, starting 5-0 and rising to No. 13 in The Associated Press Top 25 — a level of success not seen in more than a decade.
“I truly believe the reason we are 5-0 in football is because President Cabrera named it as a pillar in a strategic plan,” Alpert said, after the room applauded the Yellow Jackets’ undefeated start and national recognition. “All of you, donors, staff members, faculty, students have invested in where we have been and where we’re going.”
Alpert, who came to Atlanta from Tennessee where he was the senior deputy athletics director and chief revenue officer, was thrown into the deep end of a unique era of collegiate sports. Revenue sharing for athletes, fundraising, Name, Image and Likeness and rampant transferring are all part of the new norm.
The 37-year-old has had that to deal with, as well as keeping the Jackets in line to try to compete for ACC titles, not just in football but across the board.
“Every day that I am here I am thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “The word alignment comes up a lot... I think that’s what we’re building and bringing here, how athletics aligns with the overall institute and how we can be the front porch.
“I’m thrilled to be captaining a ship, but it’s really a ship you all have built. I’m excited to be here.”
As part of his presentation Tuesday, Alpert spoke in detail about he and his staff’s focus on generating revenue and fan engagement, topics he has spoken about at length in the public spectrum as well. He also showcased a strategic business model for the GTAA to focus on moving forward.
That model included looking for ways to increasing funds in the athletic departments, self-generated revenue, philanthropy, the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, philanthropic scholarship support, licensing and merchandise, sponsorships (where Alpert noted Tech is not where it needs to be), tickets sales, unique revenue opportunities (like the Chris Brown concert that was held at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Friday) and investments in NIL.
Alpert also touched on Tech football’s increased viewership numbers which are already at more than 10 million viewers after the Jackets’ first five games of the season. That’s close to half (21.4 million) of what Tech had for the entire 2024 season.
Tech had nearly 70,000 applications for enrollment for the 2025-26 academic year and Alpert tied that into viewership of the 2024 football season.
Alpert also praised Tech students for continuing to show up in droves for Tech home games. More than 12,000 were counted during the Jackets win over Clemson in September and another large contingent is expected at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when Tech hosts Virginia Tech.
And in an idea submitted during a meeting with the Ramblin’ Reck Club and put into action by Alpert and his team, nearly 4,000 tickets have been claimed for Saturday’s game through a recent special offer to Tech’s faculty and staff.