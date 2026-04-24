A long wait for Georgia Tech ends as Keylan Rutledge goes in first round

Georgia Tech’s historic 2025 season was adorned again Thursday night. Keylan Rutledge, the Yellow Jackets’ All-American guard, became the program’s first player selected in the first round of the NFL draft since 2010.
The Houston Texans traded up two spots from 28th to 26th to select Rutledge, who was a linchpin member of the Tech offense that finished 11th in FBS in total offense.
Rutledge became the highest Tech offensive lineman selected in the draft since 1979, when Kent Hill was also the 26th pick by the Los Angeles Rams. The most recent former Yellow Jackets to go in the first round were Derrick Morgan (16th) and the late Demaryius Thomas (22nd) in 2010.
Texans GM Nick Caserio hailed Rutledge for his toughness, physicality and intelligence.
“Basically, the guy wants to step on your throat on every play, which I would say sort of embodies what our football team is about, the way we play,” Caserio told media in Houston.
The Texans see Rutledge as a possibility at either guard spot or center.
“The makeup on this guy is elite,” Caserio said. “A couple of the metrics that we have when we grade players, in four or five categories, there was one player in the draft that our scouts graded the way that they did, and it was him.”
Caserio further gave a nod of admiration to coach Brent Key, who over the course of Rutledge’s career spoke highly of his toughness.
“I think Coach Key has been a big influence on him,” Caserio said. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Key and the program that he runs and what he’s about.
“They won nine or 10 games or whatever it was, and they probably beat some teams that nobody thought they should beat. But they have a lot of belief in themselves, and I think ‘Big Red’ certainly falls into that category.”
Rutledge, from Franklin County High School, played his final two college seasons for Tech after transferring from Middle Tennessee State.
The draft continues Friday with the second and third rounds. Among former Tech players, wide receiver Eric Rivers, defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg and quarterback Haynes King are all possibilities to be selected, most likely in the final rounds (fourth through seventh) Saturday.