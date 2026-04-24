Georgia Tech A long wait for Georgia Tech ends as Keylan Rutledge goes in first round The offensive lineman was the Yellow Jackets’ first NFL first-round pick since 2010. Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge participates in a position drill during Georgia Tech's pro day at John Brock Football Practice Facility on March, 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 19 minutes ago Share

Georgia Tech’s historic 2025 season was adorned again Thursday night. Keylan Rutledge, the Yellow Jackets’ All-American guard, became the program’s first player selected in the first round of the NFL draft since 2010. The Houston Texans traded up two spots from 28th to 26th to select Rutledge, who was a linchpin member of the Tech offense that finished 11th in FBS in total offense.

Rutledge became the highest Tech offensive lineman selected in the draft since 1979, when Kent Hill was also the 26th pick by the Los Angeles Rams. The most recent former Yellow Jackets to go in the first round were Derrick Morgan (16th) and the late Demaryius Thomas (22nd) in 2010. Texans GM Nick Caserio hailed Rutledge for his toughness, physicality and intelligence. “Basically, the guy wants to step on your throat on every play, which I would say sort of embodies what our football team is about, the way we play,” Caserio told media in Houston. The Texans see Rutledge as a possibility at either guard spot or center.

“The makeup on this guy is elite,” Caserio said. “A couple of the metrics that we have when we grade players, in four or five categories, there was one player in the draft that our scouts graded the way that they did, and it was him.”