North Hall QB becomes first to reach 2,500 passing yards this season

‘He can make all the throws on the field, and he’s extremely accurate with a strong arm,’ coach Sean Pender says.
Quarterback Alex Schlieman is a junior in his first full season as a starter, and his North Hall team is 9-0. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

North Hall quarterback Alex Schlieman became the GHSA’s passing leader last week as the first to break 2,500 yards. He also picked up a flattering comparison.

“He can make all the throws on the field, and he’s extremely accurate with a strong arm, but the biggest thing that separates him is his intellect,” North Hall coach Sean Pender said. “I’ve had some smart ones, but the only other quarterback that I’ve coached that has intellect like him is Stetson Bennett. He’s a quick decision-maker and processes information very fast, and he’s a student of the game. He’s a workaholic.”

Bennett, the former Georgia and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback, was Pender’s quarterback at Pierce County.

Schlieman is a junior in his first full season as a starter, and his North Hall team is 9-0.

Schlieman has completed 164 of 220 passes (74.5%) for 2,504 yards and 21 touchdowns with four interceptions. Schlieman doesn’t run like Bennett, but at 6 feet, 1 inch and 200 pounds, he’s been known to pick up tough yardage when necessary.

The new rushing leader is West Laurens’ Ty Cummings with 1,844 yards after gaining 281 last week against Aquinas. Cummings is the Georgia Southern-committed senior running back who rushed for a state-record 615 yards against Baldwin last month.

Calhoun’s Justin Beasley maintained his receiving lead. He now has 1,277 yards. His 141.9 yards per game puts him on pace for a state record if Calhoun plays 15 games, as it did last season in winning Class 3A.

GHSA rushing leaders

GHSA passing leaders

GHSA receiving leaders

GIAA rushing leaders

GIAA passing leaders

GIAA receiving leaders

