North Hall QB becomes first to reach 2,500 passing yards this season

North Hall quarterback Alex Schlieman became the GHSA’s passing leader last week as the first to break 2,500 yards. He also picked up a flattering comparison.
“He can make all the throws on the field, and he’s extremely accurate with a strong arm, but the biggest thing that separates him is his intellect,” North Hall coach Sean Pender said. “I’ve had some smart ones, but the only other quarterback that I’ve coached that has intellect like him is Stetson Bennett. He’s a quick decision-maker and processes information very fast, and he’s a student of the game. He’s a workaholic.”
Schlieman is a junior in his first full season as a starter, and his North Hall team is 9-0.
Schlieman has completed 164 of 220 passes (74.5%) for 2,504 yards and 21 touchdowns with four interceptions. Schlieman doesn’t run like Bennett, but at 6 feet, 1 inch and 200 pounds, he’s been known to pick up tough yardage when necessary.
The new rushing leader is West Laurens’ Ty Cummings with 1,844 yards after gaining 281 last week against Aquinas. Cummings is the Georgia Southern-committed senior running back who rushed for a state-record 615 yards against Baldwin last month.
Calhoun’s Justin Beasley maintained his receiving lead. He now has 1,277 yards. His 141.9 yards per game puts him on pace for a state record if Calhoun plays 15 games, as it did last season in winning Class 3A.
GHSA rushing leaders
1,844 - Ty Cummings, West Laurens — Class 3A leader
1,774 - Mason Hollingsworth, Whitefield Academy — Class A Division I leader
1,687 - Hudson Hulett, North Murray — Class 2A leader
1,687 - Nolan Matthews, Lumpkin County
1,668 - Tamari Curry, Westside (Augusta)
1,659 - M.J. Dowdy, Winder-Barrow — Class 5A leader
1,658 - Keyuntae Phillips, McNair
1,611 - Marquel Deering, Greenville — Class A Division II leader
1,536 - Kalil Charles, Cass — Class 4A leader
1,533 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson
1,517 - Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek
1,484 - Zay Prince, Athens Academy
1,468 - Cooper Bazarsky, North Cobb Christian
1,466 - Darrian Roberts, Atkinson County
1,429 - Donnie Warren, Habersham Central
1,420 - Moonie Gipson, Kell
1,338 - Christian Monfort, Morgan County
1,329 - Bakari Hamilton, Trinity Christian
1,301 - Woody Schettini, Northgate
1,299 - JaeVeon Williams, Pierce County
1,290 - Alvin Ricks, Wheeler County
1,289 - Brandon Hamilton, Cherokee — Class 6A leader
1,283 - Will Rajecki, Sequoyah
1,251 - Devon Caldwell, Hebron Christian
1,241 - Sadur Salahuddin, Decatur
1,235 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County
1,235 - Greg Kendrick, Wheeler
1,231 - Melvin McAdoo, Wilcox County
1,219 - Elijah Brown, Liberty County
1,199 - Alex Baert, Towns County
1,196 - Jayden Cruz, Sonoraville
1,176 - Andre Gianopoulos, New Manchester
1,175 - Chance Ross, Jasper County
1,172 - AB Hilton, Screven County
1,170 - Jaiden Knight, Appling County
1,164 - Brayden Slaughter, Heritage (Ringgold)
1,142 - Cody McBrayer, Dawson County
1,137 - Mason Woods, Lowndes
1,135 - Nate Davis, Rockmart
1,129 - Ethan Corpus, Allatoona
1,112 - Deron Foster, Valdosta
1,083 - Paxton Ray, Haralson County
1,082 - Nigel Newkirk, Gainesville
1,080 - Myles Mims, Eastside
1,079 - Devion Richardson, Glascock County
1,071 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview
1,070 - Keon Childers, Statesboro
1,069 - Christian Lawrence, Thomas County Central
1,063 - Jakeyveon Parker, Macon County
1,061 - Andrew Davis, West Forsyth
1,059 - Henry Pullen, McEachern
1,053 - Trevon Rogers, Tattnall County
1,050 - Devonis Lee, Early County
1,047 - Christopher Wilson, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate