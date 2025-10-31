AJC Varsity North Hall QB becomes first to reach 2,500 passing yards this season ‘He can make all the throws on the field, and he’s extremely accurate with a strong arm,’ coach Sean Pender says. Quarterback Alex Schlieman is a junior in his first full season as a starter, and his North Hall team is 9-0. (Jason Getz/AJC)

North Hall quarterback Alex Schlieman became the GHSA’s passing leader last week as the first to break 2,500 yards. He also picked up a flattering comparison. “He can make all the throws on the field, and he’s extremely accurate with a strong arm, but the biggest thing that separates him is his intellect,” North Hall coach Sean Pender said. “I’ve had some smart ones, but the only other quarterback that I’ve coached that has intellect like him is Stetson Bennett. He’s a quick decision-maker and processes information very fast, and he’s a student of the game. He’s a workaholic.”

Bennett, the former Georgia and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback, was Pender’s quarterback at Pierce County. RELATED How the new top 10 teams in each GHSA classification fared in Week 11 Schlieman is a junior in his first full season as a starter, and his North Hall team is 9-0. Schlieman has completed 164 of 220 passes (74.5%) for 2,504 yards and 21 touchdowns with four interceptions. Schlieman doesn’t run like Bennett, but at 6 feet, 1 inch and 200 pounds, he’s been known to pick up tough yardage when necessary. The new rushing leader is West Laurens’ Ty Cummings with 1,844 yards after gaining 281 last week against Aquinas. Cummings is the Georgia Southern-committed senior running back who rushed for a state-record 615 yards against Baldwin last month.

Calhoun’s Justin Beasley maintained his receiving lead. He now has 1,277 yards. His 141.9 yards per game puts him on pace for a state record if Calhoun plays 15 games, as it did last season in winning Class 3A.

GHSA rushing leaders 1,844 - Ty Cummings, West Laurens — Class 3A leader

1,774 - Mason Hollingsworth, Whitefield Academy — Class A Division I leader

1,687 - Hudson Hulett, North Murray — Class 2A leader

1,687 - Nolan Matthews, Lumpkin County

1,668 - Tamari Curry, Westside (Augusta)

1,659 - M.J. Dowdy, Winder-Barrow — Class 5A leader

1,658 - Keyuntae Phillips, McNair

1,611 - Marquel Deering, Greenville — Class A Division II leader

1,536 - Kalil Charles, Cass — Class 4A leader

1,533 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson

1,517 - Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek

1,484 - Zay Prince, Athens Academy

1,468 - Cooper Bazarsky, North Cobb Christian

1,466 - Darrian Roberts, Atkinson County

1,429 - Donnie Warren, Habersham Central

1,420 - Moonie Gipson, Kell

1,338 - Christian Monfort, Morgan County

1,329 - Bakari Hamilton, Trinity Christian

1,301 - Woody Schettini, Northgate

1,299 - JaeVeon Williams, Pierce County

1,290 - Alvin Ricks, Wheeler County

1,289 - Brandon Hamilton, Cherokee — Class 6A leader

1,283 - Will Rajecki, Sequoyah

1,251 - Devon Caldwell, Hebron Christian

1,241 - Sadur Salahuddin, Decatur

1,235 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County

1,235 - Greg Kendrick, Wheeler

1,231 - Melvin McAdoo, Wilcox County

1,219 - Elijah Brown, Liberty County

1,199 - Alex Baert, Towns County

1,196 - Jayden Cruz, Sonoraville

1,176 - Andre Gianopoulos, New Manchester

1,175 - Chance Ross, Jasper County

1,172 - AB Hilton, Screven County

1,170 - Jaiden Knight, Appling County

1,164 - Brayden Slaughter, Heritage (Ringgold)

1,142 - Cody McBrayer, Dawson County

1,137 - Mason Woods, Lowndes

1,135 - Nate Davis, Rockmart

1,129 - Ethan Corpus, Allatoona

1,112 - Deron Foster, Valdosta

1,083 - Paxton Ray, Haralson County

1,082 - Nigel Newkirk, Gainesville

1,080 - Myles Mims, Eastside

1,079 - Devion Richardson, Glascock County

1,071 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview

1,070 - Keon Childers, Statesboro

1,069 - Christian Lawrence, Thomas County Central

1,063 - Jakeyveon Parker, Macon County

1,061 - Andrew Davis, West Forsyth

1,059 - Henry Pullen, McEachern

1,053 - Trevon Rogers, Tattnall County

1,050 - Devonis Lee, Early County

1,047 - Christopher Wilson, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

1,042 - Gene Watson, Berrien

1,041 - Noriega Thompson, Walton

1,031 - Aiden Fletcher, Chattooga

1,028 - Albert Gooding, Lithonia

1,027 - Layne Vaughn, Gordon Lee

1,017 - Kevin Hartsfield, Newton

1,014 - Reid Giles, Rabun County

1,012 - Drew Richardson, East Jackson

1,010 - Dawson Davis, Cook

1,005 - Jayde Beasley, Mill Creek

1,000 - Matthew Schletty, Alpharetta

999 - Josiah Gibbons, Brunswick

991 - Nigel Gardner, Brunswick

982 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah

979 - Zach Belyeu, North Cobb

978 - Solomon James, Woodland (Cartersville)

977 - Brandan Ridley, McIntosh

973 - Ashton Barton, Peach County

967 - Kelston Tarver, Carver (Columbus)

959 - Justin Murphy, North Clayton

957 - Darron Parry, North Forsyth

957 - Khyran White, South Effingham

957 - Lataious Stepp Jr., Carver (Atlanta)

953 - Omari Wilson, Charlton County

937 - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood

936 - Earnest McIntosh, McIntosh County Academy

931 - Thaddeus Tillman, Tucker

929 - Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian

923 - Ma’Khi Watson, Cedar Grove

919 - Peyton Chancey, Gilmer

918 - Jakobe Dorsey, Cedartown

904 - Jamarcus Harrison, East Hall

903 - Colin Anderson, Houston County

900 - Haddon Fries, Ringgold RELATED ‘Twas the night before Winnersville, one of Georgia’s biggest rivalries GHSA passing leaders 2,504 - Alex Schlieman, North Hall — Class 3A leader

2,464 - Chaz Pate, Sonoraville — Class 2A leader

2,378 - Caine Woods, Dalton — Class 4A leader

2,332 - Cannon Robinson, Westlake — Class 6A leader

2,283 - Chris Miller, Kennesaw Mountain — Class 5A leader

2,248 - Thomas Winston, Miller Grove

2,227 - Gavin Nuckolls, Northwest Whitfield

2,192 - RayShaun Parks, Peachtree Ridge

2,182 - Elijah Fudge, Spencer

2,164 - Connor Langford, Cambridge

2,159 - Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage — Class A Division I leader

2,150 - Chap Chapman, Athens Academy

2,119 - Grant Moore, Brunswick

2,115 - Nate Russell, Cartersville

2,098 - Ethan Daughtery, Lambert

2,011 - Joshua Scott, Stockbridge

2,009 - Tucker Parson, Rockmart

1,992 - Trace Hawkins, Calhoun

1,966 - Darian Keefe, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

1,963 - Jordan Do, Archer

1,962 - Jayden McCullough, North Cobb Christian

1,952 - Brodie Campbell, Newnan

1,941 - Ben Musser, Prince Avenue Christian

1,936 - Jordan Wiggins, Northeast

1,934 - Leland Holder, Taylor County — Class A Division II leader

1,929 - Michael Miller, Greater Atlanta Christian

1,917 - Kain Mincey, Dodge County

1,900 - Brody Fleming, Bleckley County

1,900 - Shamar Banner, Duluth

1,896 - Lyndon Worthy, Worth County

1,895 - Eric Hockman, New Hampstead

1,894 - Kharim Hughley, Gainesville

1,894 - Ryan Maxwell, Houston County

1,878 - Brodie McWhorter, Cass

1,873 - Aiden Watson, Harrison

1,872 - Quenterrion Stanford, Wilkinson County

1,865 - Kamden Patterson, Baldwin

1,855 - Brett Strum, Flowery Branch

1,855 - Trey Smith, Roswell

1,846 - James Mobley, Calvary Day

1,840 - Bode Spence, East Paulding

1,837 - Ashton Clare, Trinity Christian

1,835 - J.R. Harris, Central (Carrollton)

1,829 - Mac Nelson, Mary Persons

1,822 - Braylon Carter, Southwest DeKalb

1,816 - Weston Goodman, North Atlanta

1,811 - Caden Hight, Heritage (Ringgold)

1,800 - Teddy Jarrard, North Cobb

1,788 - Graham Burmeister, Woodstock

1,777 - Kaleb Narcisse, Kell

1,769 - Aidan McPherson, Rome

1,756 - Cayden Benson, Creekside

1,743 - Davis Strickland, Morgan County

1,707 - Tyler Niehr, North Paulding

1,704 - Deron Benson, Newton

1,699 - Carson Hand, Richmond Academy

1,696 - Chandler Dyson, Warner Robins

1,693 - Joseph Owens, Toombs County

1,690 - Zeke Douglass, Etowah

1,677 - Blaise Thomas, Savannah Christian

1,670 - Jamarcus Harrison, East Hall

1,669 - William Jackson, Camden County

1,630 - Tristan Parks, Hampton

1,623 - Skylar Hamilton, Landmark Christian

1,611 - Mitch Seaman, Lassiter

1,576 - Christion Peacock, Walton

1,573 - Garrison Cantrell, Dacula

1,559 - Jaylen Johnson, Thomas County Central

1,556 - Davin Lemire, Campbell

1,553 - R.J. Knapp III, Jackson County

1,552 - Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek

1,542 - Willie Jones Jr., Arabia Mountain

1,541 - Evan Jones, Denmark

1,536 - J.R. Rowland, Windsor Forest

1,533 - Caden Worley, Ola

1,532 - Greg Hart, Parkview

1,503 - Cooper Dean, Cherokee Bluff

1,502 - Mike Johnson, Douglas County

1,497 - Max Walraven, West Forsyth

1,480 - Win Garmany, Dade County

1,478 - Brody Baker, Elbert County

1,475 - Kade Wigginton, South Paulding

1,473 - C.J. Cypher, Carrollton

1,470 - Darnell Kelly, Hughes

1,466 - Payton Shaw, Eastside

1,456 - Ryan Harrigan, Woodward Academy

1,455 - Patrick McCollough, Wheeler

1,454 - Reid Ginn, Perry

1,452 - Jayden Whiteside, Marietta

1,447 - K.J. Clepper, Paulding County

1,442 - A.J. Glover, Charlton County

1,441 - Cohen Lawson, Colquitt County

1,440 - Isaiah White, Ware County

1,439 - Corey Fletcher, Carver (Atlanta)

1,426 - Jah’Barri Felix, Bradwell Institute

1,421 - Ethan Tisdale, Heard County

1,415 - Noah Lanford, Lakeside (Atlanta)

1,413 - Cam Hill, Thomasville

1,400 - Alex Freeman, White County RELATED Region titles, playoff seeding at stake in top-10 HS football games of Week 12 GHSA receiving leaders 1,277 - Justin Beasley, Calhoun — Class 3A leader

1,250 - Keyon Standifer, Athens Academy — Class A Division I leader

1,184 - Dylan Green, Kennesaw Mountain — Class 5A leader

1,134 - Taurean Rawlins, Mount Vernon

1,001 - Derrick Miller, Newton — Class 6A leader

980 - Gavin Green, Rockmart — Class 2A leader

979 - Craig Dandridge, Cambridge — Class 4A leader

913 - Rashad Blalock, McNair

909 - Jamere Smith, Greenville — Class A Division II leader

908 - Peyton Echols, Trinity Christian

906 - D.J. Huggins, Harrison

888 - Terrious Favors, Carver (Atlanta)

867 - Kade Mitchell, Northwest Whitfield

865 - Jack Ruban, Cherokee

863 - Xavier Cannon, Warner Robins

860 - M.J. Mathis, Houston County

849 - Mason Stephens, Mary Persons

844 - Ahmontae Pitts, Blessed Trinity

834 - Jack Rhodes, Aquinas

831 - Wills Campbell, Roswell

819 - Ty Kemp, North Hall

818 - Tre Shields, Flowery Branch

814 - Jamario Rice, Ware County

813 - Aaron Gregory, Douglas County

810 - Collins Price, Lassiter

807 - Cole Cable, North Hall

782 - J.J. Winston, Rome

782 - Weston Hughes, Savannah Christian

779 - Langston Butler, Sonoraville

777 - Jordan Christie, Southwest DeKalb

770 - Elliot Hamilton, Social Circle

759 - Tramayne Beliard, Miller Grove

754 - Walker Hughes, Etowah

742 - Elijah Slocum, Cass

739 - Matthew Franatovich, Lambert

730 - Jaylen Britt, Newnan

730 - Santiago Bizzell, Bacon County

714 - Damien Henderson, Creekside

714 - Trae Stevenson, Brooks County

713 - Dai’jon Hayes, Tift County

710 - Oakleen Padgett, North Cobb Christian

705 - Jaden Upshaw, Lee County

704 - Toby Martin, North Cobb Christian

700 - Ty’Lil Terrell, South Cobb

699 - Robbie Dunn, Archer

697 - Amauri Couch, Spencer

695 - Cash Martin, North Forsyth

693 - Carter Hayes, Wesleyan

688 - Brady Marchese, Cartersville

688 - John Matthews, Newnan

685 - Sam Gritton, East Coweta

682 - Jordan Hudson, Spencer

681 - Jaison McCall, Jackson

680 - Rylan Hubbard, Woodstock

677 - Michael Palmieri, Denmark

675 - Kadine McAlister, Salem

673 - Jauriel Bray, Dodge County

672 - Kamarion Johnson, Clinch County

670 - Cody Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)

670 - Eli Balliew, Sonoraville

667 - Christian Kates, Aquinas

661 - Lo’than McBride, Richmond Academy

657 - Deshaun Fedd, Crisp County

656 - Kamarui Dorsey, Hampton

647 - Ty’quavion Pinkard, Taylor County

644 - Elias Gandy, Westlake

641 - Myles Cobb, Wilkinson County

638 - Prince Jean, Valdosta

637 - Dylan Edwards, Dawson County

637 - Isaac Kareem-Maman, Dacula

635 - Ryan Mosley, Carrollton

633 - Doyle Morrison, Lanier

625 - Chasen Jones, East Hall

621 - Jerimiah Burns, Dodge County

620 - Kenneth Gladden Jr., Miller Grove

617 - Madoxx Davis, Cartersville

616 - Bryson Roberts, Trion

612 - McCord Purdy, Pickens

610 - Havyn Searels, Dalton

610 - Jarvis Mathurin, Hebron Christian

606 - Kirk Anthony, East Paulding

603 - Dallas Dickerson, North Oconee

601 - Jaleel Parham, Parkview

601 - Trayvis Hunter, Effingham County

599 - Jacoby Parker, Ola

598 - Nigel Pittman, Thomasville

597 - Ty Tillery, Morgan County

590 - Nick Buggs, Campbell

586 - Jordan Carrasquillo, Milton

579 - Jahlil Abdullah-Kortney, Cass

578 - Mahki Johnson, Wilkinson County

576 - Dre Cousey, Roswell

576 - Peyton Zachary, Carrollton

574 - Roscoe Hayes, Westlake

572 - Jaris Sinkfield, Thomson

572 - Zyon Robinson, Stockbridge

567 - Jay Feltus, Habersham Central

564 - Cam Yeldell, Savannah Christian

562 - Philip Williams, Gainesville

561 - Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon

560 - Davon Swinton, Stephens County RELATED 3 high school football teams averaging more than 50 points per game GIAA rushing leaders 1,443 - Tyson Hamaker, Heritage (Newnan)

1,325 - Tyler Stephens, Stratford Academy

1,205 - Jake Johnson, Strong Rock Christian

1,187 - Jaxon Bone, King’s Academy

1,100 - Cutler Fleming, St. Anne-Pacelli

1,083 - Donovan Colvin, St. Anne-Pacelli

1,032 - Ethan Newman, Flint River Academy

1,020 - Colt Williams, Southwest Georgia Academy

962 - Adian Grady, Bethlehem Christian

888 - Sam Wasson, Pinewood Christian RELATED Winless in 2024. Historic in 2025. How Oglethorpe County built a turnaround. GIAA passing leaders 2,458 - Lane Sceals, Deerfield-Windsor

1,954 - Braxton Wilkinson, Calvary Christian

1,801 - Broughton Branch, Brookstone

1,712 - Kylan Fryar, Loganville Christian

1,698 - Cutler Fleming, Briarwood Academy

1,641 - Heath Woodard, Windsor Academy

1,635 - Lewis Cheney, John Milledge Academy

1,543 - Brock Johnson, Westfield

1,362 - Kyari Burch, Lakeview Academy

1,356 - Tucker Johnston, Stratford Academy