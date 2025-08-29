AJC Varsity North Hall coach describes rivalry with Cherokee Bluff as ‘a family affair’ Hall County Schools’ highest-ranked teams will face off tonight in a Class 3A game. This is Sean Pender’s 24th season as a Georgia head coach, winning region titles at North Hall, Brunswick and Pierce County. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is North Hall coach Sean Pender, whose No. 6-ranked team is playing at home tonight against No. 8 Cherokee Bluff in a Class 3A game between Hall County Schools’ highest-ranked teams. This is Pender’s 24th season as a Georgia head coach. He has won region titles at North Hall, Brunswick and Pierce County. His North Hall teams have improved from 3-7 in his first season to 7-4 to 10-3. This is his fourth season with the Trojans. 1. Can you talk about the Cherokee Bluff–North Hall rivalry? Even though they’re on opposite sides of the county and not in the same region this year, it’s still a huge game for both fan bases. What makes this rivalry special?

"This rivalry is about more than just football. Even though we are no longer in the same region, both schools have a strong community base and the rivalry still carries a lot of weight. The communities support their teams passionately. Both programs have a rich history and a lot of pride. It is a family affair with brothers, cousins and longtime friends lining up against each other. What makes it special is the connection between the players. The kids know each other well. They have grown up playing multiple sports together. The rivalry is a physical battle, a test of toughness, and it captures the spirit of what high school football is really about. It is fun, competitive and emotional for everyone involved." Note: Cherokee Bluff leads the series 4-3. The teams first played in 2018, when Cherokee Bluff opened. North Hall was the first region opponent that Cherokee Bluff faced. 2. What would you want fans to know about your team? "When teams come to play us, they can expect a hardworking, disciplined team that embodies core values both on and off the field. We focus on physical toughness, mental toughness and spiritual toughness. Those three things guide everything we do. Our style is 100% relentless effort. We believe in playing hard and playing smart. The team is like a family. We care about each other and compete for each other every play. Our biggest strength is our culture and our belief in our core values. We are still working on consistency in some areas like communication and decision-making in critical moments. But the foundation is strong, and we are proud of the growth we have made."

Note: North Hall returned eight of its 11 leading tacklers. The star on offense is wide receiver Cole Cable, who had 60 receptions for 967 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The team rushed for 344 yards and passed for 236 in a 41-7 victory over Wesleyan in the opener.

3. When you look at Cherokee Bluff on film, what jumps out to you? What are the biggest challenges they pose? "Cherokee Bluff is a very well-coached team. They play hard, physical and disciplined football. They believe in their system and execute the little things very well. That makes them a tough opponent. The biggest challenge is matching their physicality and focus. We emphasize controlling what we can control, playing with effort, being smart and trusting each other. Our preparation is about sharpening our identity and bringing our best every week. They have been consistent because they play to a standard. Our job is to do the same, preach our core values and compete with everything we have." 4. You coached Stetson Bennett in high school at Pierce County. He just made the Rams' 53-man NFL roster. What did you see in him back then that made you believe he could beat the odds like he has? "I have known Stetson since he was in kindergarten. He has always been extremely competitive, even though he was undersized. He grew up in a strong family environment that pushed him to work hard and never give up. When Stetson was a sophomore, he was splitting time with another really good player who broke his finger. The next game, Stetson had to take over all by himself, and he threw four touchdowns in the first half. We were averaging 27 points per game. After Stetson took over full time, we were averaging 42 points. He has always been someone who proves people wrong. What sets him apart is his belief in himself and in the people around him. He trusted his teammates and lifted those around him. After his senior year, he told me he believed he could do whatever the other guys could do. That confidence and work ethic has carried him through his career. I am not surprised by his success. He has the mindset and determination to succeed at any level, whether with the Rams or in the NFL. He has earned every opportunity." Note: Bennett, who famously led Georgia to national titles in 2021 and 2022 as a former walk-on quarterback, did not get major college offers despite passing for 9,091 yards at Piece County. That ranked in the top five all-time in Georgia when he graduated in 2017.