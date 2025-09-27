West Laurens senior rushes for reported 615 yards Friday

Ty Cummings, with West Laurens coach Kip Burdette, holds his AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily state player of the week plaque after a 224-yard rushing performance against Harlem on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Cummings rushed for an reported 615 yards and eight touchdowns Friday, Sept. 26, in a 70-55 victory over Baldwin. (Courtesy of Ted Langford)

Ty Cummings scores eight touchdowns in 70-55 victory over Baldwin.

West Laurens senior running back Ty Cummings rushed for an reported 615 yards and eight touchdowns Friday night in a 70-55 victory over Baldwin.

Cummings, a senior who committed to Georgia Southern, scored on runs of 59, 91, 75, 53, 59, 59, 86 and 78 yards in the Class 3A game between Middle Georgia teams.