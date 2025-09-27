West Laurens senior rushes for reported 615 yards Friday
Ty Cummings scores eight touchdowns in 70-55 victory over Baldwin.
Ty Cummings, with West Laurens coach Kip Burdette, holds his AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily state player of the week plaque after a 224-yard rushing performance against Harlem on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Cummings rushed for an reported 615 yards and eight touchdowns Friday, Sept. 26, in a 70-55 victory over Baldwin. (Courtesy of Ted Langford)
West Laurens senior running back Ty Cummings rushed for an reported 615 yards and eight touchdowns Friday night in a 70-55 victory over Baldwin.
Cummings, a senior who committed to Georgia Southern, scored on runs of 59, 91, 75, 53, 59, 59, 86 and 78 yards in the Class 3A game between Middle Georgia teams.
The radio crew that covers West Laurens’ games and keeps statistics during the game had Cummings with 615 yards. Coach Kip Burdette said his staff would have Cummings’ official numbers Saturday afternoon after watching film.
“They had no answer for him,” Burdette said Saturday morning. “We couldn’t stop them either. Most of his runs were direct snaps to him. He’d break through the first level, and there would be nobody in the second or third level to touch him. Some of the were 90-something and 80-something-yard runs. He’s got great vision and incredible speed.”
The 615 yards would break the state record of 605 set last year by former Coffee running back Tyrese Woodgett against Sequoyah in the Class 5A playoffs. No other Georgia players have rushed for more than 500 in a game.
The National Federation of High School Associations lists only six games of more than 600 in history, but the records are not well-maintained, as Woodgett’s 2024 game is not listed in the NFHS record books. The NFHS recognizes a 754-yard game in 1950 by a New Jersey player named John Giannantonio as the national record.
Cummings was just named the AJC Varsity/Georgia High School Football Daily state player of the week for his previous game’s performance, a relatively tame 224 rushing yards in a 26-21 victory over 10th-ranked Harlem in a Region 4-3A game.
