Kickoff time, TV for No. 13 Georgia Tech’s game at Duke announced

In Georgia Tech's last game against Duke in October 2024, Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes rushed for 128 yards and caught the go-ahead touchdown pass to beat the Blue Devils 24-14 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

The Yellow Jackets (5-0, 2-0 ACC) and Blue Devils are scheduled to square off at noon Oct. 18. The game will be televised live by ESPN. It will be Tech’s fourth game on ESPN this season and third to be scheduled for a noon start.

The ACC on Monday announced the kickoff time for No. 13 Georgia Tech’s game at Duke.

Tech was off Saturday, and on Sunday, the Jackets moved up four spots in The Associated Press Top 25 for its highest ranking since finishing eighth in the final poll of the 2014 season. Tech hosts Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday before traveling to Duke next week.

Duke (4-2, 3-0) is off this weekend after winning 45-21 at California on Saturday. The Blue Devils, tied atop the ACC standings with No. 19 Virginia — a half-game ahead of the Jackets — have beaten California, Elon, North Carolina State and Syracuse and have lost to Tulane and No. 22 Illinois.

Tech is 55-35-1 against Duke and won the 2024 matchup 24-14 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Winners of four consecutive in the series, the Jackets last played at Wallace Wade Stadium in 2021, winning 31-27.