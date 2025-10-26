Kickoff time, TV announced for Georgia Tech’s game at N.C. State

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key celebrates the team’s 8th consecutive win this season after Georgia Tech beat Syracuse during an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 25, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 41-16 over Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets are 8-0 for the first time since 1966 and 5-0 in the ACC for the first time ever. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play at North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. The matchup will be televised by ESPN2.

The ACC on Saturday announced a game time for No. 7 Georgia Tech’s next game.

Saturday’s game will be only the second night game for Tech this season, having kicked off at 8 p.m. EDT Aug. 29 at Colorado.

Tech moved to 8-0 and 5-0 in the ACC with a 41-16 win over Syracuse on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets trailed 3-0 before scoring 20 consecutive points and never looking back in their penultimate home game.

The Wolfpack of N.C. State (4-4, 1-3 ACC) lost 53-34 at Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing 529 yards of offense and 31 points in the first half. The Panthers then scored on their first four drives of the second half.

Tech has not played at N.C. State since 2020, when it lost 23-13. The Jackets are 9-7 in Raleigh, but have played there only three times since 2011.