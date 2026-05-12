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Report: FSU AD says UGA-Florida State will play in 2028, 7 sites in the mix

Georgia mascot Hairy Dawg performs during the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia mascot Hairy Dawg performs during the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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11 minutes ago

It seems Georgia and Florida State will still play each other after previously cancelling a home-and-home series.

According to Brett McMurphy of On3, Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said that the two sides will play in 2028.

Alford also shared that seven cities are vying to host the game. Those cities are Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando and Tampa.

Georgia has not yet confirmed that there will be a game played during the 2028 season, though it had previously expressed its hopes that it would play a neutral-site game that season.

“Georgia and Florida State have mutually agreed it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028, with the focus shifting to a future neutral site contest between the two programs,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said last Thursday in a statement put out by the school. “While we are still early in the process regarding neutral site plans, we remain optimistic and look forward to further conversations with Florida State.”

Georgia is scheduled to play a neutral-site game in Jacksonville, Florida during the 2028 season when it takes on Florida. That series will shift to Atlanta this year before being played in Tampa in 2027.

The 2028 game against Florida State was originally set to be played in Athens, with the 2027 game being played in Tallahassee.

Georgia has previously played non-conference games in Charlotte and Atlanta as well. By the time the 2028 season begins, Nashville will have completed its new stadium, where the Tennessee Titans play.

Georgia has played bowl games in New Orleans and Miami in recent years as well.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

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