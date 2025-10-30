Hawks escape in Brooklyn but not without a major loss

Atlanta Hawks forward Jacob Toppin, left, drives the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Youngblood (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

They didn’t leave the Big Apple without any casualties after Hawks guard Trae Young exited the game at the end of the first quarter.

Young suffered a right knee sprain after Hawks teammate Mouhamed Gueye rolled up on Young’s knee with 2:09 to play.

Quick stats: Hawks forward Jalen Johnson finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. Luke Kennard had 17 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, three blocked shots.

Key Moment

The Hawks put up their best night from 3-point range so far this season, thanks to an aggressive outing from Luke Kennard. Leading into Wednesday’s game, Kennard shot 3-of-10 from 3 in the first four games of the season.

But Kennard found space and took advantage, knocking down a wide-open 3 with 3:45 to play in the first quarter off a behind-the-back pass from Trae Young. Kennard hit another 3 just six seconds into the second quarter before hitting his third of the game with 8:34 left in the frame.