Hawks escape in Brooklyn but not without a major loss

NEW YORK - The Hawks escaped the Barclays Center with a 117-112 win.
They didn’t leave the Big Apple without any casualties after Hawks guard Trae Young exited the game at the end of the first quarter.
Young suffered a right knee sprain after Hawks teammate Mouhamed Gueye rolled up on Young’s knee with 2:09 to play.
Quick stats: Hawks forward Jalen Johnson finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. Luke Kennard had 17 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, three blocked shots.
The Hawks put up their best night from 3-point range so far this season, thanks to an aggressive outing from Luke Kennard. Leading into Wednesday’s game, Kennard shot 3-of-10 from 3 in the first four games of the season.
But Kennard found space and took advantage, knocking down a wide-open 3 with 3:45 to play in the first quarter off a behind-the-back pass from Trae Young. Kennard hit another 3 just six seconds into the second quarter before hitting his third of the game with 8:34 left in the frame.
Before the game, Hawks coach Quin Snyder talked about Kennard needing to have the mentality to shoot the ball and he did.
Hawks forward Jalen Johnson put his athleticism on display and cut through defenders with no problem to get to the basket.
“I’ve been excited to have plays like that with him. Obviously, he just sees the game like a step ahead of everybody, it seems like. And I don’t even know if the guys that were guarding knew he let go with the ball. It was just out so quick. And I mean, precision was crazy. And for me as a shooter, playing with guys like that and some of these other guys, you got to be ready to shoot, because they’re going to find you.” -- Hawks guard Luke Kennard on knocking down the 3 off Trae Young’s behind-the-back pass.
The Hawks head into the second half of their road trip, where they take on the Pacers on Friday. That game marks the first of NBA Cup group play for the Hawks.