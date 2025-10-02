Expanded Atlanta United training ground could house World Cup teams

Photos of the new expansion at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Ga., on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Julian Alexander/Atlanta United)

Before the expansion of Atlanta United’s training ground was complete, federations from around the world toured as part of their reconnaissance for possible home bases ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

"I won't tell you which federations, but they said, if we're on the East Coast, this is our No. 1 facility," said Dimitrios Efstathiou, the club's senior vice president of strategy.

Though the focus of the facility expansion was on continuing to develop Atlanta United’s first team, Atlanta United 2 and its academy, it became clear that it also could be used to host other teams.

“What makes this so special is our business operations can continue through the World Cup even when you have a country here, or federation here, using this as their home,” Sarah Kate Noftsinger, Atlanta United’s chief business officer, said.

The expansion includes two rebuilt locker rooms in the training pavilion, plus a space above for meetings. The expansion of the main building includes a fitness center with hydrotherapy recovery areas and equipment, meeting rooms and a media room. There are two full-size grass fields complete with a scoreboard just outside the training pavilion.