Expanded Atlanta United training ground could house World Cup teams

Before the expansion of Atlanta United’s training ground was complete, federations from around the world toured as part of their reconnaissance for possible home bases ahead of next summer’s World Cup.
Apparently, most liked what they saw.
“I won’t tell you which federations, but they said, if we’re on the East Coast, this is our No. 1 facility,” said Dimitrios Efstathiou, the club’s senior vice president of strategy.
Though the focus of the facility expansion was on continuing to develop Atlanta United’s first team, Atlanta United 2 and its academy, it became clear that it also could be used to host other teams.
“What makes this so special is our business operations can continue through the World Cup even when you have a country here, or federation here, using this as their home,” Sarah Kate Noftsinger, Atlanta United’s chief business officer, said.
The expansion includes two rebuilt locker rooms in the training pavilion, plus a space above for meetings. The expansion of the main building includes a fitness center with hydrotherapy recovery areas and equipment, meeting rooms and a media room. There are two full-size grass fields complete with a scoreboard just outside the training pavilion.
“They’re going to have a full-service training facility at their disposal,” Efstathiou said.
In addition to getting to showcase itself to clubs from around the world, Atlanta United would receive rent. The financial terms for the base package would be dictated by FIFA, Efstathiou said.
Should the teams want more, such as putting up a tent on one of the other four fields or using some other spaces within Atlanta United’s building, it becomes a negotiation between that federation and the team.
The expansion cost $25 million. Every penny coming back helps.
The training ground has hosted 17 clubs and national teams for training sessions ahead of tournaments or friendlies in the city. None has used Atlanta United as its base camp, though.
The tournament draw is scheduled to be held Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C. Efstathiou said teams that want to locate in Atlanta likely will reach out in the following days.
The amenities of the training ground, plus its proximity to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and that 10 of the 16 host cities are within a 3½-hour flight from Atlanta, make it seem likely the training ground will serve as some federation’s home.
“We’ll be honored to host one or more of the teams up here, and when they come here, they’ll realize that we treat soccer as the beautiful game that it is and played in 207 countries throughout the world,” Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank said.