Atlanta Falcons 49ers lean on the dazzling McCaffrey to defeat Falcons, 20-10 McCaffrey piled up 201 yards of offense and scored two touchdowns in the win. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had over 200 yards of total offense in a 20-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, who saw their two-game winning streak snapped. (Kelley L Cox/AP)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Cancel those reservations for the Super Bowl. The Falcons could not follow up their mega-win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday with another quality win.

They battled the 49ers but did not muster up enough offense as Mac Jones outdueled Michael Penix Jr. to carry the 49ers to a 20-10 win on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers improved to 5-2 on the season, while the Falcons dropped to 3-3. Jones, who was starting for the injured Brock Purdy, leaned heavily on dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey, who scored two rushing touchdowns. He scored from four yards out with 2:26 to play for the final 10-point margin. McCaffrey rushed 24 times for 129 yards. He also caught seven passes for 72 yards.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushed 14 times for 40 yards. He also caught six passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The plan was simple for the 49ers — slow down Robinson and take away wide receiver Drake London in the passing game. After having 10 catches for 158 yards against Buffalo, London had just four catches for 42 yards. The Falcons' last-ditch drive ended with a turnover on downs with 1:27 to play. Behind some strong running from McCaffrey, the 49ers held a 10-3 lead at halftime. After an exchange of punts, the Falcons put together a 19-play drive that flowed into the second quarter. After the drive stalled at the 49ers' 15-yard line, kicker Parker Romo made a 38-yard field goal to put the Falcons up 3-0 with 12:54 left in the second quarter.

Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss intercepted a Jones pass to get the ball back for the offense. The offense was set up to take early control of the game, but the Falcons couldn't capitalize on the turnover and were forced to punt. The 49ers stayed with their rushing attack and started to carve into the Falcons' defense, with linebacker Divine Deablo out following a forearm injury. The 49ers put together a 13-play, 80-yard drive, which culminated with McCaffrey scoring from a yard out to make it 7-3. On the Falcons' next possession, right tackle Elijah Wilkinson whiffed on his attempted block of Bryce Huff, who leveled Penix and caused a fumble. San Francisco's Alfred Collins recovered. The defense bowed up and forced a 55-yard field-goal attempt by Eddy Piñeiro, which had a few yards to spare. The Falcons zipped down the field off a pass play of 19 yards to London and a 38-yard gainer to Darnell Mooney with 17 seconds left. Penix then was called for intentional grounding, which led to a loss of a down and a 10-second run-off to end the first half.

The 49ers had the ball to start the second half and continued to maul the Falcons up front. McCaffrey had inside runs for 4, 2 and 12 yards in the middle of the drive. The drive stalled at the Falcons' 25 and Piñeiro added a 43-yard field goal to make it 13-3 with 10:09 left in the third quarter. After Jamal Agnew busted free for a 45-yard kickoff return, the Falcons went on the move. Penix tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Robinson to make it 13-10 with 6:28 left in the third quarter. Defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham and safety Xavier Watts were credited with a big 3rd-and-1 stop of fullback Kyle Juszczyk to force a punt. The Falcons drove to the 49ers' 42, but had a 3rd-and-14 after they were called for a delay of game on 3rd-and-9. The punt was downed at the 49ers' 4 by KhaDarel Hodge with 58 seconds left in the third quarter. The Falcons forced a punt and got the ball back with 12:48 to play at their 17-yard line.