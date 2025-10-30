Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: Fixing the offense with OC Zac Robinson Plus: Chats with Arthur Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson (center) is seen on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

The Falcons’ offense has gone missing. Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has some thoughts on how to find it (more on that momentarily).

The unit that put up 34 points on Washington and then scored TDs on three of four possessions to open the Buffalo game is looking to reestablish itself. We'll see if just "executing better" works when the Falcons (3-4) face the Patriots (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts ZAC ROBINSON ON FIXING THE OFFENSE Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson on the sidelines during a win over Washington. There are no scheme changes coming. The Falcons believe in their attack and plan to just swing harder. They've blamed it on the blocking up front.

Here are some of offensive coordinator Robinson’s thoughts on getting the offense back on track:

🗣️ On what will work against Patriots: “It’s going to be an execution game because they’re not showing too many different looks, different from some of the teams we’ve played. They kind of have a good understanding. They’ll mix up their looks, of course, like any defense. But it does come down to just straight execution and who out-executes on both sides of the ball.” 🗣️ On the rushing attack: “We had run the football really well up until (the Miami game). And so we’ve got to get it fixed. Got to get it fixed right now so that we can play at our best on Sunday.” Sugiura: Falcons at risk of squandering Bijan’s brilliance

3 intriguing prop bets vs. New England 🗣️ On exactly why they haven’t been able to run the ball: “Just the ID standpoint. We don’t want free hitters tackling our backs. So some of those things, you know, the looks that we’re anticipating, we’ve got to own those looks. And unfortunately, it hasn’t come up ... We just, we got to be a lot cleaner. That’s across the board. It’s not just the offensive line. It’s the receivers, tight ends. Everybody has a hand in it when it comes to the run game.” 🗣️ On installing the run game: “Coach Led (Dwayne Ledford) does a great job bringing those guys in at the end of the week and kind of saying, hey, here’s the run plan. I’m doing the pass and install. They kind of have a mini run meeting. Just to kind of go through the looks, what we’re anticipating. Here’s what we’re thinking. So, none of that has to change because that’s been consistent throughout the season. And obviously, we’ve had a lot of success up until the last couple weeks doing that. So, again, it’s just executing, everybody doing what your job is supposed to do.”

SPEAKING TO THE BOSS Falcons head coach Raheem Morris (right) chats with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich during Sunday's loss to Miami. Falcons coach Raheem Morris has to talk weekly with owner Arthur Blank. 🤔 Did you speak with Mr. Blank at all since the game? “We speak on a normal cadence. We always speak weekly. We always talk about everything from after-action report, we always talk about a pregame report. We always speak. The normal cadence that we always speak on, we always speak on.” 🤔 What was the conversation like since the game? “It’s usually just what I’m doing with you guys right now, kind of telling what happened, being honest, open and upfront. That’s all it is.” STACKING THE BOX Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has a clue on how to stop teams from ganging up on their rushing attack.

“Get them all over the top,” Penix said. “That’s it, we got to, we got to win. We got to win our one-on-one matchups on the outside and as quarterbacks, we got to deliver and then we give those guys opportunity to make the top plays, but we got, we got, we got the guys on the outside, we got the guys on the inside, so it’s like, it’s like, we just got to go out there and play execute.” The Patriots give up only 76 yards rushing per game, which ranks second in the league. More from Penix here. SALUTE TO SERVICE Matt Bryant (left) before a Falcons game in 2018. Former Falcons kicker Matt Bryant has been named the Atlanta Falcons’ nominee for the 2025 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award acknowledges an individual within the NFL family who demonstrates an outstanding dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with the military community.

Fans have an opportunity to determine the award’s three finalists by voting for their favorite nominee. To cast your vote for Bryant, visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote. Voting ends Nov. 30. WHERE TO WATCH (AND LISTEN) Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots will be the 16th meeting. The Patriots lead the regular-season series 9-6. The Patriots won the only meeting in the postseason, Super Bowl 51, 34-28 in overtime. The Patriots have won the past seven meetings (including SB 51). The Patriots won the last meeting 25-0 on Nov. 18, 2021. They also won the last meeting in Massachusetts, 23-7 on Oct. 22, 2017. 📺 On TV: CBS Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: Charles Davis & Jason McCourty

Sideline: AJ Ross

📻 On local radio: 92.9 The Game Play-by-play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Dave Archer TALE OF THE TAPE A closer statistical look at the Falcons-Patriots matchup, with league rankings in parentheses. Points per game Falcons: 17.1 (28th)

Patriots: 26.6 (8th)

Total yards per game Falcons: 342.7 (14th)

Patriots: 353.1 (10th) Rushing yards per game Falcons: 123.3 (11th)

Patriots: 112.6 (18th) Passing yards per game

Falcons: 219.4 (13th)

Patriots: 240.5 (9th) Time of possession Falcons: 30:47 (12th)

Patriots: 31:34 (8th) Opponent points per game Falcons: 22 (13th)

Patriots: 18.3 (4th)

Opponent total yards per game: Falcons: 275.6. (2nd)

Patriots: 300.4 (9th) Opponent rush yards per game Falcons: 126.4 (21st)

Patriots: 76.0 (2nd) Opponent pass yards per game

Falcons: 149.1 (1st)

Patriots: 224.4 (19th) Turnover margin Falcons: +2 (11th, tie)

Patriots: +2 (11th, tie) DEFENSIVE STAT OF THE WEEK Falcons cornerback Dee Alford celebrates his sack of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NextGen Stats from Week 8, fueled by Zebra Technologies:

📈 Falcons cornerback Dee Alford had the fastest sack at 2.66 seconds in the opening drive by the Dolphins last week. 📈 A swollen eye did not hold Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa back from playing his best and sharpest game of the season, averaging just 2.37 seconds per throw on his 26 passing attempts. MAILBAG TIME 📬 Reader Steve Hines: This (Miami) game looks like Raheem and company has lost control of the team. Too bad it’s not a race the worst it could be is DNF. My response: Very troubling game. Can’t beat Buffalo and then lose to the Dolphins. 📬 Reader Bill Prather: How (poorly) can the Falcons play??? Something is wrong with coaching!!!!!