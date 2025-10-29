Atlanta Falcons Penix says slumping Falcons offense is ‘right where we want to be’ With injury ‘turning in the right direction,’ QB hopes to return and spark team that’s scored 10 points in each of the past 2 games. A bone bruise in his knee sidelined Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from playing in Atlanta's 34-14 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had an up-close view of the offense’s ineptitude in the 34-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He missed the game with a bone bruise in his left knee. Kirk Cousins started the game but couldn’t move the offense until after the game was decided.

RELATED Opinion: It’s early, but Falcons are at risk of squandering Bijan Robinson’s brilliance “I mean, it’s always tough when you can’t be out there and go to battle with your teammates,” Penix said Wednesday. “As far as what I learned, we just got to find ways to score. We (must) find a way to put points on the board.” Penix is aware that the offensive problems started after a hot start in the Buffalo game on Oct. 13. The Falcons didn’t score a touchdown over the final eight possessions in that game and only scored one touchdown over nine possessions in the 20-10 loss to the 49ers on Oct. 19. “We have multiple games,” Penix said. “Talk about the San Francisco game. Talk about the Carolina game (a 30-0 loss on Sept. 21). We’ve got to find a way to score.” The Falcons’ defense has come out strong in the past two losses but eventually wore down.

“Our defense been playing lights-out,” Penix said. “I feel like they’ve been playing great and we got to be able to play complimentary football and we haven’t been. But that’s something we’re definitely working on and we’re going to fix.”

Penix made it through a walk-through and practice Wednesday. He’s hoping to return to the lineup against the Patriots on Sunday. “I feel good today,” Penix said. “I know I’m still on that day-to-day protocol, but … I do feel good.” Penix was officially listed as limited in practice on the official injury report. “I feel like I’m turning in the right direction, and I’m going to continue to keep practicing,” Penix said. Penix was feeling good early in the week before the Miami game, too.

RELATED Falcons’ Zac Robinson charged with fixing the team’s offensive woes “I think it just didn’t pan out how I thought it was,” Penix said. “I felt good coming in that (Wednesday) morning, but some things happened to where I wasn’t feeling my best. “I feel like me thinking about the team, I don’t feel like me being out there on Sunday would (have) helped the team. I wouldn’t have been able to get the team 100%. That’s what I want to do each and every time I step on the field. I don’t want to go out there and not give the team my all. … So, that’s kind of where that decision came from.” Penix has made progress. “I feel good,” Penix said. “I don’t feel like I’ve got to hold myself back. … I want to be able to give my team my all.” Penix suffered some serious injuries early in his collegiate career.

“It’s always hard,” Penix said. “I got history because of injuries and it’s always hard. … At … the end of the day, your health is the No. 1 thing. If I can’t be out there and be healthy and give my team my all … I (don’t) … feel like I should go out there and give my team 80%, 70%. That’s not fair to those guys. So, I’m feeling good. I’m trending in the right direction. I’m looking forward to this week.” The Falcons run the risk of falling behind in the NFC playoff race if they drop their third straight game. “There’s no pressure,” Penix said. “At the end of the day, man, it’s football. You’re going to win some, you’re going to lose some. I feel like we just have to execute. That’s what it’s all about. We’ve got the players. We’ve got the coaches. We’ve got the game plan. We just got to execute and make it happen.” Penix believes the Falcons can put the offense back together. “So, as far as where we at right now, I feel like we’re right where we want to be,” Penix said. “We’re right where we want to be. People are doubting us. People don’t think that we can get it done.