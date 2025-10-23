Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Dirty Birds Dispatch: 5 issues at the trade deadline

Plus: Breaking down the Dolphins.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris (center) and Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot (right) watch Georgia’s NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris (center) and Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot (right) watch Georgia’s NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens.
By
15 minutes ago

Do we take Falcons coach Raheem Morris at his word that Ray-Ray McCloud’s release was “performance-based” and in the best “interests of the team?”

The same wording was used for the firing of wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard after the 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 21.

Something was going on in the Falcons’ wide receiver room and it wasn’t all “performance-based.”

Eventually, the truth shall come to the light.

TRADE DEADLINE CONSIDERATIONS

Backup Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins before the season opener against Tampa Bay.
Backup Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins before the season opener against Tampa Bay.

Morris said the Falcons don’t have any dire needs as the trade deadline approaches on Nov. 4. Some believe they need wide receiver help with Darnell Mooney off to a slow start and McCloud off to the Giants’ practice squad.

“(General manager) Terry (Fontenot) and all those guys in our pro department and all those type of things, they’re always looking to upgrade,” Morris said. “So there’s nothing dire or nothing that we’re going to actively search out. But there’s always a possibility of anything that can happen.”

Here’s what “anything can happen” might look like:

1️⃣ Kirk Cousins: The contract is deemed untradable. But Jets owner Woody Johnson has made disparaging remarks about Justin Fields. Would Cousins waive his no-trade clause to go there? Doubt it.

2️⃣ Kyle Pitts: He’s set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Falcons are not going to put a projected $15.8 million franchise tag on him. So are they prepared to let him walk or do an extension?

3️⃣ Tyler Allgeier: It would be malpractice for his agent to sign an extension. He’s headed to the open market after the season and should have several suitors.

4️⃣ Drake London: London had his fifth-year option picked up, but has had to watch as the Jets gave Garrett Wilson an extension. It’s probably just a timing issue with London and other contracts that must expire.

5️⃣ David Onyemata/Kaden Elliss extensions: Two of Fontenot’s better free agent deals are about to end. Onyemata’s three-year, $35 million deal is in its last season. Elliss’ three-year, $21.5 million is also set to expire.

Enjoying the newsletter? Tell a friend to join the party.

DEFENSE RANKING UPDATE

The Falcons slipped from the No. 1 to the No. 2 ranked defense in the National Football League.

Through Week 7 (six games) of the season, the Falcons’ defense is ranked No. 2 in yards allowed (265.2 per game) and No. 1 in passing yards allowed (141.2). The defense is ranked 20th in rushing yards allowed (124 yards per game) and tied for eighth with 20 points allowed per game.

🔗 More: Dolphins expected to test Falcons run defense

WHERE TO WATCH (AND LISTEN)

Sunday’s matchup with the 1-6 Miami Dolphins will be the teams’ 15th regular-season meeting. Miami leads the series, 9-5. The Falcons won the last meeting 30-28 on a 36-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo at the buzzer on Oct. 24, 2021. (More on that momentarily).

📺 On TV: CBS

📻 On local radio: 92.9 The Game

THE LAST TIME AROUND

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, Oct. 24, 2021

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts is special.

With some opportunistic defense and a passing attack centered on Pitts, the Falcons are officially back on the road to respectability in the National Football League.

With a hard-fought 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Falcons improved to 3-3 and reached the .500 mark for the first time since early in the 2019 season.

“They came up and challenged us with a lot of man,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “If they want to pack it inside … they are going to make you go outside. So you better win outside because it’s going to be one on one. Thankfully, we were able to do it enough to win today.”

Pitts, who finished with seven catches for 163 yards, caught a 28-yard pass with two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard in coverage to move the Falcons into field-goal range late.

“It was just a play where I had a go route,” Pitts said. “I beat my defender and Matt had the trust in me to throw me the ball.”

TUA MISSES TYREEK

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, in happier times.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, in happier times.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is having a mediocre season. He and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith are tied for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions.

Tagovailoa has completed 139 of 205 passes (67.8%) for 1,313 yards, 11 touchdowns and the 10 picks. His passer rating is 82.8.

The Dolphins are playing without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Sept. 29 and is on injured reserve.

Tight end Darren Waller, a former North Cobb High and Georgia Tech standout, was placed on injured reserve. He led the Dolphins with four touchdown receptions.

TALE OF THE TAPE

A closer statistical look at the Falcons-Dolphins matchup, with league rankings in parentheses.

Points per game

Total yards per game

Rushing yards per game

Passing yards per game

Time of possession

Opponent points per game

Opponent total yards per game:

Opponent rush yards per game

Opponent pass yards per game

Turnover margin

MAILBAG TIME

📬 Reader Hugh Glass: I agree with your scores on the team (from Sunday’s 49ers game). You should add coaching …. I give the staff a C. Probably a C minus for Zac …. our last four pass attempts all hit the dirt.

My response: That’s a good idea. We’ll add this week after the Dolphins game.

📬 Reader William Cranman: Hi D, Under your special teams section, I’d also have stated that KhaDarel Hodge downed a punt inside the 5 yard line. That was a key play on special teams.

My response: Good point.

📬 Reader Joe St. Louis: The league needs to start calling pass interference with less contact. Our receivers are being mauled and can’t get open, and not getting calls. Penix waiting for them to get open, fat chance.

My response: They have to get off the line of scrimmage.

📬 Reader Steve Hines: Do you think Bijan was a little nicked up in that Bills game? And that’s why we saw a different Bijan against the 49ers? Something was off, even Penix was playing more stick legged than normal. Either that or McCaffrey got in his head, which would make no sense. Something just smelled fishy. Who was that team Sunday!?

My response: He was not listed on the injury report with anything. Everything seemed normal from what we saw at practice and around the locker room.

I just think the 49ers played some good defense.

TOUGH RUNNING

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson gets tackled against the 49ers.
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson gets tackled against the 49ers.

Robinson actually ranks third in the league in yards after contact, totaling 283 yards through Week 7, according to the folks over at Betting.us.

RankPlayerTeamYards After Contact
1Jonathan TaylorIND330
2Javonte WilliamsDAL324
3Bijan Robinson*ATL283
4De’Von AchaneMIA278
5Josh JacobsGB218
6Christian McCaffreySF184
7Cam SkatteboNYG165
8Jahmyr GibbsDET112

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Dirty Bird Dispatch. Questions? Suggestions? Contact us at dledbetter@ajc.com. Follow @DorlandoAJC on X, too.

See you next week.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

APTOPIX Falcons 49ers Football

3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Miami

1h ago

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins is officially on standby because of Michael Penix Jr.’s left knee injury

Former Falcons Abraham, Dunn and Samuel advance in Hall of Fame process

Keep Reading

3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Miami

1h ago

Cris Collinsworth on Falcons: ‘Win over Buffalo is like seismic for the organization’

Here’s an injury update on the Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. and Divine Deablo

Featured

History of MARTA
THE FUTURE OF MARTA

MARTA was meant to go more places. Here’s why it doesn’t.

Ex-PSC candidate took notebook of Georgia Power trade secrets, police say

Buckhead HOA can’t keep neglecting historic Black cemetery, judge says