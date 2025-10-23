Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: 5 issues at the trade deadline Plus: Breaking down the Dolphins. Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris (center) and Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot (right) watch Georgia’s NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens.

Do we take Falcons coach Raheem Morris at his word that Ray-Ray McCloud's release was "performance-based" and in the best "interests of the team?" The same wording was used for the firing of wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard after the 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 21. Something was going on in the Falcons' wide receiver room and it wasn't all "performance-based."

Eventually, the truth shall come to the light. TRADE DEADLINE CONSIDERATIONS Backup Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins before the season opener against Tampa Bay. Morris said the Falcons don’t have any dire needs as the trade deadline approaches on Nov. 4. Some believe they need wide receiver help with Darnell Mooney off to a slow start and McCloud off to the Giants’ practice squad. “(General manager) Terry (Fontenot) and all those guys in our pro department and all those type of things, they’re always looking to upgrade,” Morris said. “So there’s nothing dire or nothing that we’re going to actively search out. But there’s always a possibility of anything that can happen.”

Here’s what “anything can happen” might look like:

1️⃣ Kirk Cousins: The contract is deemed untradable. But Jets owner Woody Johnson has made disparaging remarks about Justin Fields. Would Cousins waive his no-trade clause to go there? Doubt it. Cousins on standby as Penix battles knee injury 2️⃣ Kyle Pitts: He's set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Falcons are not going to put a projected $15.8 million franchise tag on him. So are they prepared to let him walk or do an extension? 3️⃣ Tyler Allgeier: It would be malpractice for his agent to sign an extension. He's headed to the open market after the season and should have several suitors. 4️⃣ Drake London: London had his fifth-year option picked up, but has had to watch as the Jets gave Garrett Wilson an extension. It's probably just a timing issue with London and other contracts that must expire. 5️⃣ David Onyemata/Kaden Elliss extensions: Two of Fontenot's better free agent deals are about to end. Onyemata's three-year, $35 million deal is in its last season. Elliss' three-year, $21.5 million is also set to expire. Enjoying the newsletter? Tell a friend to join the party. DEFENSE RANKING UPDATE The Falcons slipped from the No. 1 to the No. 2 ranked defense in the National Football League. Through Week 7 (six games) of the season, the Falcons' defense is ranked No. 2 in yards allowed (265.2 per game) and No. 1 in passing yards allowed (141.2). The defense is ranked 20th in rushing yards allowed (124 yards per game) and tied for eighth with 20 points allowed per game. 🔗 More: Dolphins expected to test Falcons run defense

Sunday's matchup with the 1-6 Miami Dolphins will be the teams' 15th regular-season meeting. Miami leads the series, 9-5. The Falcons won the last meeting 30-28 on a 36-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo at the buzzer on Oct. 24, 2021. (More on that momentarily). 📺 On TV: CBS Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Analyst: Trent Green Sideline: Melanie Collins 📻 On local radio: 92.9 The Game Play-by-play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Dave Archer THE LAST TIME AROUND By D. Orlando Ledbetter, Oct. 24, 2021 By D. Orlando Ledbetter, Oct. 24, 2021

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts is special. With some opportunistic defense and a passing attack centered on Pitts, the Falcons are officially back on the road to respectability in the National Football League. With a hard-fought 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Falcons improved to 3-3 and reached the .500 mark for the first time since early in the 2019 season. "They came up and challenged us with a lot of man," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "If they want to pack it inside … they are going to make you go outside. So you better win outside because it's going to be one on one. Thankfully, we were able to do it enough to win today." Pitts, who finished with seven catches for 163 yards, caught a 28-yard pass with two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard in coverage to move the Falcons into field-goal range late.

"It was just a play where I had a go route," Pitts said. "I beat my defender and Matt had the trust in me to throw me the ball." 5 things learned in Falcons 30-28 win over Dolphins TUA MISSES TYREEK Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, in happier times. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is having a mediocre season. He and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith are tied for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions. Tagovailoa has completed 139 of 205 passes (67.8%) for 1,313 yards, 11 touchdowns and the 10 picks. His passer rating is 82.8.

3 intriguing prop bets vs. Miami The Dolphins are playing without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Sept. 29 and is on injured reserve. Tight end Darren Waller, a former North Cobb High and Georgia Tech standout, was placed on injured reserve. He led the Dolphins with four touchdown receptions. TALE OF THE TAPE A closer statistical look at the Falcons-Dolphins matchup, with league rankings in parentheses. Points per game

Falcons: 18.3 (28th)

Dolphins: 20 (25th) Total yards per game Falcons: 364.3 (7th)

Dolphins: 279 (27th) Rushing yards per game Falcons: 136.3 (4th)

Dolphin: 92.4 (29th)

Passing yards per game Falcons: 228 (10th)

Dolphins: 186.6 (26th) Time of possession Falcons: 32:15 (4th)

Dolphins: 27:02 (31st) Opponent points per game

Falcons: 20 (8th)

Dolphins: 29.3 (29th) Opponent total yards per game: Falcons: 265.2 (2nd)

Dolphins: 363.1 (26th) Opponent rush yards per game Falcons: 124 (20th)

Dolphins: 159.3 (32nd)

Opponent pass yards per game Falcons 141.2 (1st)

Dolphins: 203.9 (11th) Turnover margin Falcons: +3 (10th)

📬 Reader Hugh Glass: I agree with your scores on the team (from Sunday's 49ers game). You should add coaching …. I give the staff a C. Probably a C minus for Zac …. our last four pass attempts all hit the dirt. My response: That's a good idea. We'll add this week after the Dolphins game. 📬 Reader William Cranman: Hi D, Under your special teams section, I'd also have stated that KhaDarel Hodge downed a punt inside the 5 yard line. That was a key play on special teams. My response: Good point. 📬 Reader Joe St. Louis: The league needs to start calling pass interference with less contact. Our receivers are being mauled and can't get open, and not getting calls. Penix waiting for them to get open, fat chance. My response: They have to get off the line of scrimmage. 📬 Reader Steve Hines: Do you think Bijan was a little nicked up in that Bills game? And that's why we saw a different Bijan against the 49ers? Something was off, even Penix was playing more stick legged than normal. Either that or McCaffrey got in his head, which would make no sense. Something just smelled fishy. Who was that team Sunday!? My response: He was not listed on the injury report with anything. Everything seemed normal from what we saw at practice and around the locker room. I just think the 49ers played some good defense. TOUGH RUNNING

I just think the 49ers played some good defense. TOUGH RUNNING Falcons running back Bijan Robinson gets tackled against the 49ers. Robinson actually ranks third in the league in yards after contact, totaling 283 yards through Week 7, according to the folks over at Betting.us. Robinson actually ranks third in the league in yards after contact, totaling 283 yards through Week 7, according to the folks over at Betting.us. Jonathan Taylor (IND) leads the NFL with 330 yards.

Javonte Williams (DAL) ranks second with 324 yards.

Robinson’s ranking comes despite playing one fewer game than most players listed. Officially, he’s broken 11 tackles this season.

Miami’s De’Von Achane ranks fourth with 278 yards after contact. Rank Player Team Yards After Contact 1 Jonathan Taylor IND 330 2 Javonte Williams DAL 324 3 Bijan Robinson* ATL 283 4 De’Von Achane MIA 278 5 Josh Jacobs GB 218 6 Christian McCaffrey SF 184 7 Cam Skattebo NYG 165 8 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 112