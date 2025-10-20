Falcons report card: Offense couldn’t make the most of opportunities
Lack of run game, stifled passing game highlight Falcons’ loss to 49ers.
San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelley L Cox)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It’s six games into the season and the Falcons are still working on procedural and organizational issues.
In Sunday night’s 20-10 loss the 49ers, the Falcons had a false start, a strip-sack from the right tackle, a penalty for 12 players on the field and a crucial play with just 10 players on the field.
“There absolutely was, and it’s absolutely embarrassing,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said about the 10-player penalty on a 3rd-and-13 with the game in the balance. “It’s my fault. I’ll get it fixed.”
Here are the Falcons grades for the loss to the 49ers:
Quarterbacks
Michael Penix Jr. had several chances to help the Falcons win the game, but he couldn’t deliver. He completed 21 of 38 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 83.3. The Falcons were just 5-of-11 on third downs and botched a possible field-goal attempt right before the half. Penix appeared to suffer an ankle injury late in the game but he stayed in, and backup Kirk Cousins started warming up on the sideline. Grade: C.
Running backs
The 49ers keyed on the run and held Bijan Robinson to 40 yards rushing on 14 carries. Tyler Allgeier had four carries for 16 yards. He left the game with an injury and was not available for a key 3rd-and-1 and a 4th-and-1 with the Falcons trying to stay in the game in the fourth quarter. The 49ers were playing without perennial All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner. Linebacker Tatum Bethune, Warner’s replacement, led the charge for the 49ers with 10 tackles. Grade: D
Receivers/tight ends
The 49ers stopped the run and played with double-high safeties to keep down the long passes. Penix stayed away from Drake London, who was held to four catches for 42 yards on 10 targets. Tight end Kyle Pitts led the Falcons in receiving with seven catches for 62 yards. Darnell Mooney was back and caught 3 of 5 targets for 68 yards. Casey Washington caught 1 of 2 targets for 17 yards. Grade: C-minus
Offensive line
The Falcons couldn’t unleash their rushing attack. With the score 7-3 and the Falcons trying to get on the move, right tackle Elijah Wilkinson whiffed on a block of Bryce Huff, who got a sack and forced a fumble, and Alfred Collins recovered the fumble. The 49ers added a field goal to make it 10-3 before halftime. The 49ers had two sacks and five quarterback hits. The Falcons’ vaunted run game being shut down was the offense’s biggest failure. Grade: D
Defensive line
The lone bright spot on defense was Zach Harrison, who continues to play well. He had the Falcons’ only sack and leads the team with 3.5 sacks. The 49ers attacked the middle of the Falcons’ defense with their rushing tackle. Ta’Quon Graham and Xavier Watts did have a big stop on a 3rd-and-1 late to help out. The 49ers rushed 39 times for 174 yards for a 4.5-yard average. Grade: C-minus
Linebackers
Inside linebacker Divine Deablo left the game with a forearm injury in the second quarter. He was seen leaving the locker room after the game with his left arm in a sling. JD Bertrand took over and finished with 10 tackles. Kaden Elliss had an interception and said the defense will be fine if Bertrand has to play while Deablo is out recovering from his injury. The outside linebackers were not able to generate much pressure on 49ers quarterback Mac Jones. Grade: D
Secondary
The 49ers’ receivers didn’t do much damage. Jauan Jennings had four catches for 31 yards. Tight end George Kittle, who was returning from a torn hamstring, didn’t catch a pass on two targets. The secondary basically was in a run-support game. Jessie Bates III finished with 10 tackles and Xavier Watts had nine. Grade: C
Special teams
Jamal Agnew busted loose for a 45-yard kickoff return to give the Falcons a short field on their only touchdown drive in the third quarter. Parker Romo made a 38-yard field-goal attempt. Special-teamer KhaDarel Hodge had a big tackle. Grade:B.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
