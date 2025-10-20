Falcons report card: Offense couldn’t make the most of opportunities

Inside linebacker Divine Deablo left the game with a forearm injury in the second quarter. He was seen leaving the locker room after the game with his left arm in a sling. JD Bertrand took over and finished with 10 tackles. Kaden Elliss had an interception and said the defense will be fine if Bertrand has to play while Deablo is out recovering from his injury. The outside linebackers were not able to generate much pressure on 49ers quarterback Mac Jones. Grade: D