Atlanta United paid 3rd most in salaries to finish with 2nd worst record

Midfielder Miguel Almirón (center, kneeling) — pictured reacting to a foul against D.C. United on Oct. 18 — was fourth on the list of highest salaries in MLS at $7.9 million behind Inter Miami's Lionel Messi ($20.4M), LAFC's Son Heung-min ($11.1M) and Miami's Sergio Busquets ($8.8M). (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta United’s 30 players received guaranteed compensation of $28,493,783, third most in MLS. The team finished with 28 points, which included one win after Memorial Day. Its total compensation increased from $27.6 million in May.

Atlanta United paid almost $28.5 million in player salaries to finish with the second worst record in MLS this season, according to information provided by the Major League Soccer Players Association on Wednesday.

The total paid in salaries has almost doubled since October 2024, when it paid a guaranteed compensation of $15.2 million.

The team's per-player average salary in the October totals was $949,793, a decrease from May's $986,684, but an increase from the $525,204 in October last year.

Though the team did trade or sell several players during the summer window, the increase in total salary can be explained by more than $4 million paid to new acquisitions Steven Alzate ($1,440,101), Enea Mihaj ($1,372,000) and Juan Berrocal ($1,200,000).

Total salaries for all MLS players in the database was $597,372,429. The per-player average was $632,809.78.