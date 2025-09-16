What the Falcons had to say after the 22-6 win over the Vikings

XAVIER WATTS, safety

On the pressure: “The (defensive) line getting after the quarterback always make the job of the (defensive) backs easier. Those guys went out there and did a great job tonight. They were stout.”

On all of the rookie defenders contributing: “We just a whole bunch of dogs. We’re all hungry. We all want to make plays. We all want to contribute. We all have roles. We’re on a pace to do some good things.”

JESSIE BATES III, safety

On the defense: “Covering together and rushing together, that’s what it looks like. When you can stop the run and dominate the run downs and force guys to pass the ball. When you have tight coverage on the back end, it allows guys up front to go hunt, and that’s what they did.”

On getting six sacks: “It allows us on the back end to have confidence in our coverage. When we are in tight coverage it gives us a boost of confidence that a guy can’t go back there and hold the ball and jack the ball up all day. I’m super excited for those guys us front. We knew that this time would come. We’ve got two young guys coming off the edge. I think they started out with the first two sacks, and it just kept on rolling. That’s how it goes.”

On the four rookies: “Those guys spend a lot of time together. From the time they got drafted until now, they’ve spent extra meetings together. They do all of this extra stuff together. That’s pretty cool that you see these young guys making plays. Those guys are going to be playing some critical snaps. For those guys to go out there and make plays is great for us.”

On this defense compared to last year: “We’ve got our identity. We’ve got a DC (defensive coordinator) that’s super detailed. He knows exactly what he wants to run. We are not trying to run 20 coverages. We are doing what we are doing, and we’re going to continue to get better at that. You’ve got a guy who has played in this league that’s making these calls. It’s a little different playing for a guy like that, for sure.”

PARKER ROMO, kicker

On the five kicks: “It feels amazing. It’s just God’s timing. I played four games for the Vikings last year. It’s crazy that I know more of their guys than I do of our guys. That’s my homework … and make points when they need me to.”

On coming into the operation: “The unit with Liam (McCullough, the long snapper), BP (punter/holder Bradley Pinion) and the offensive line, they are all vets and have a lot of experience with each other. That makes it a lot easier for me to do my job. It’s a team game. Every person matters. The offense did a great job getting down the field and into scoring position. I’m sure they wanted to have more 6’s than 3’s, but hopefully they’ll come later.”

On being from Peachtree City: “It’s special. It’s super special for me to be able to put on for the city of Atlanta because I spent 17 years of my life in Georgia,”

On the Vikings crowd: “You probably could tell that I was the first one who was a little bit emotional. Barely snuck that first one inside of the left upright. I just needed to see it go through. Settle down and keep my composure. BP and Liam did a great job helping me stay calm through the game. Calm and composure, it’s key.”

