Falcons’ Michael Penix on Bijan Robinson: ‘He’s the best running back in this league’

MINNEAPOLIS – Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say after the 22-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday:

On the ground game: “Yeah, so obviously, last week we weren’t able to get the run game going as much as we want to. We did make that an emphasis this weekend. We challenged the guys, and the guys, they accepted that challenge. They went after it with a head full of steam. It showed up today. It was awesome to see, and it helped us win the football game.”

On the running of Bijan Robinson: “I feel like he’s the best running back in this league. He shows it each and every day, not just on Sundays, but on Monday, Tuesday, all day throughout the week. He shows it each and every day with the way that he practices. The mentality that he has. You can tell he loves this game, and he loves his players, he loves his team. So, it’s great to be able to have somebody like that. He helped us win a football game.”

On the play of the defense: “It was big time. Those guys get the defense ready each and every weekend. We saw, whenever we were in camp. There was a difference. It was a different vibe on that defensive ball off all training camp. But we knew that they were going to display when the season started. Obviously, whenever the defense is playing like ... we got about five, six sacks … that’s big whenever your defense is rolling like that. You know, it makes it easy for all things."

On their red-zone woes: “They were just executing better than us. I feel like there were times where we were supposed to take advantage of what they were giving us. But I just feel like they executed better than us in the game today, in that situation, in a red zone. But we have the film. When we get back and we’re going to make sure we don’t let we don’t get out-executed in the red zone anymore this year. That’s our goal.”

On the crowd noise early on: “Yeah, miscommunication. Yeah. It was loud. It was really loud in there. Their fan base is a dedicated fan base. They showed up today, But I just feel like we got to be better communicating. It starts with me. I’m the quarterback. I’m out there calling the ball. I’ve got to make sure that I get us in a place so that we go out there and execute at a high level. ...

