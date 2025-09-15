Atlanta Falcons Parker Romo may have kicked his way off the unemployment line Peachtree City native made 5 -of-5 kicks to help lift Falcons to victory. Falcons kicker Parker Romo (right) celebrates a field goal during the second half of Sunday's game against the Vikings in Minneapolis. (Mike Stewart/AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — The decision was made Saturday morning to install Parker Romo into the lineup for Sunday night's game. "It was just a tough week in general," Falcons punter and holder Bradley Pinion told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the Falcons' 22-6 win over the Vikings. "(Younghoe) Koo is one of my best friends."

The affable Koo was coming off a tough season that ended with him being placed on injured reserve after missing nine kicks. He came back and made 92% of his kicks over the offseason, but after he missed a potential game-tying 44-yard field-goal attempt against the Bucs, the Falcons brought in six players to try out for his spot Tuesday. Just for kicks: Falcons throttle Vikings, 22-6, behind Romo's 5 field goals Romo, of Peachtree City and McIntosh High, won the battle and made 5-of-5 field-goal attempts Sunday, including a 54-yarder to help quiet the boisterous U.S. Bank stadium crowd. "You never want to see somebody not perform like they know how they can perform," Pinion said. Pinion and long snapper Liam McCullough worked last week to help Koo and Romo prepare as if they were kicking Sunday.

“We came together as a group,” Pinion said. “We work really well as a group. Liam is a great long snapper. One of the best in the NFL. We have an amazing (offensive) line. Our tight ends are on our field-goal team. We just go out there and do our job.”

Romo, who spent the offseason and training camp with the Patriots, prepared as if he would play. “My mindset was always that I was going to play,” Romo said. “So, once they told me that just confirmed … like, let’s go. Take it and run with it. … Every time that you go out (to kick) it’s an interview for 31 other teams.” After making five field goals and considering the kicking woes around the NFL, Romo knows he landed a job, quite possibly with the Falcons. “I’m going to celebrate the win for 24 hours, and then it’s back to work,” Romo said. Falcons coach Raheem Morris talked about not hiding behind curtains, but then wouldn’t address the future at the kicker position.

Read more about the Falcons Koo’s salary-cap figure of $5.5 million ranks fourth highest among NFL kickers. As a vested veteran, Koo’s $4.25 million salary became fully guaranteed once he was on the game day roster for Week 1. Pinion and McCullough had to make adjustments for Romo. “Yeah, every kicker likes their ball differently,” Pinion said. “That’s something you talk about during the week. That’s something that me and Parker talked about probably ad nauseam during the week. Just making sure that I get how he likes the ball.” It was a slight adjustment. “The way he likes the ball was not hard to do, so it was an easy one,” Pinion said. “He was really good at communicating it throughout the week. We got it down, and he had a great game.”

Romo, who played at three colleges and has been with six NFL teams, kicked in four games for the Vikings last season. “It feels amazing,” Romo said. “It’s just God’s timing. I played four games for the Vikings last year. It’s crazy that I know more of their guys than I do of our guys. That’s my homework … and make points when they need me to.” Romo said he felt the operation between the snapper and holder went well, too. “The unit with Liam, BP and the offensive line, they are all vets and have a lot of experience with each other,” Romo said. “That makes it a lot easier for me to do my job.” Romo said he knew the Minnesota crowd could be rather disruptive.