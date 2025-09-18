Penix TDs, Panthers points and FGs: 3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Panthers

Falcons kicker Parker Romo celebrates one of his five field goals against the Vikings in Week 2. (Mike Stewart/AP)

We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’

We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’

For now, it’s on to Carolina, where the Falcons are a 5-point road favorite over the 0-2 Panthers .

I nailed one of last week’s picks (under 1.5 Falcons touchdowns) and whiffed on another (Bijan Robinson carries). We’ll have to wait and see on the “Atlanta wins the Super Bowl” part.

For now, it’s on to Carolina, where the Falcons are a 5-point road favorite over the 0-2 Panthers .

I nailed one of last week’s picks (under 1.5 Falcons touchdowns) and whiffed on another (Bijan Robinson carries). We’ll have to wait and see on the “Atlanta wins the Super Bowl” part.

Atlanta put up exactly 38 points against the Panthers in each of the teams’ 2024 clashes. Penix threw two TD passes in that painful overtime loss in Week 18.

Penix didn’t throw a touchdown pass on Sunday night against the Vikings, of course. With an (intentional) focus on running the ball and an (unintentional) influx of field goals , the Falcons didn’t hit the end zone at all until the fourth quarter.

Penix didn’t throw a touchdown pass on Sunday night against the Vikings, of course. With an (intentional) focus on running the ball and an (unintentional) influx of field goals , the Falcons didn’t hit the end zone at all until the fourth quarter.

Carolina, meanwhile, added standout safety Tre’von Moehrig in the offseason, and their passing defense ranks 11th in the NFL through two weeks.

It doesn’t matter! Hit the over.

INTERESTING: Panthers to score 13.5 points

As mentioned above, last year’s Falcons-Panthers clashes both featured plenty of scoring. The latter put up a total of 66 points, despite not exactly being an offensive juggernaut.

And while rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan looks plenty ready to help Carolina spread the ball around, this one really comes down to one question: Are you buying in to the rebuilt Dirty Birds defense?

Sunday’s six-sack, two-interception performance — with most of the damage inflicted by rookies — certainly offers plenty of reason to do so. Then again: It doesn’t look like cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. will play, with head coach Raheem Morris deeming him “week-to-week” with a bum hamstring. Sunday’s six-sack, two-interception performance — with most of the damage inflicted by rookies — certainly offers plenty of reason to do so. Then again: It doesn’t look like cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. will play, with head coach Raheem Morris deeming him “week-to-week” with a bum hamstring.

That absence feels likely to aid at least one big scoring play for Carolina … and this particular number is a little too much to stomach.