3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Minnesota

I told you these conversations were not gambling advice. But basically going 0-fer on theoretical Week 1 plays is pretty bad. (While the rushing yards of the Bijan Robinson item disappointed, at least the receiving part hit? And for what it’s worth, if Younghoe Koo makes that game-tying field goal, we’re definitely hitting the over on total points in overtime.)
I told you these conversations were not gambling advice. But basically going 0-fer on theoretical Week 1 plays is pretty bad. (While the rushing yards of the Bijan Robinson item disappointed, at least the receiving part hit? And for what it’s worth, if Younghoe Koo makes that game-tying field goal, we’re definitely hitting the over on total points in overtime.)
Regardless: It’s on to Minnesota and “Sunday Night Football,” where the Falcons are currently 4.5-point underdogs.
Let’s take a closer look what Vegas has to say — by picking “easy,” interesting” and “out there” prop bets to discuss.
EASY: Falcons to score 2.5 total touchdowns
The Falcons will score plenty this season.
But they clearly have a rushing problem. Kaleb McGary’s absence on the right side of the O-line forced them to run left against Tampa, often with little luck.
Per BetMGM, Atlanta is tied for the 20th-longest odds of winning a title, in a group that also includes the Cowboys, the Colts and the Seahawks.
Per BetMGM, Atlanta is tied for the 20th-longest odds of winning a title, in a group that also includes the Cowboys, the Colts and the Seahawks.
Could be worse, I suppose. And you’re actually getting more (theoretical) bang for your buck than you would’ve before the Tampa loss, when the odds were at +6000.
But I’m skipping the $10 flyer and buying a burger instead.
Odds are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM, and are subject to change. The content provided is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute professional advice, or the promotion or endorsement of gambling in any form.
Odds are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM, and are subject to change. The content provided is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute professional advice, or the promotion or endorsement of gambling in any form.
Gambling is illegal in Georgia. It is your responsibility to ensure that your activities follow local laws. If you or someone you know is seeking help for a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.