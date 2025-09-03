Falcons Logo
3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Minnesota

We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris takes a peek at the scoreboard against Tampa. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Listen.

I told you these conversations were not gambling advice. But basically going 0-fer on theoretical Week 1 plays is pretty bad. (While the rushing yards of the Bijan Robinson item disappointed, at least the receiving part hit? And for what it’s worth, if Younghoe Koo makes that game-tying field goal, we’re definitely hitting the over on total points in overtime.)

Regardless: It’s on to Minnesota and “Sunday Night Football,” where the Falcons are currently 4.5-point underdogs.

Let’s take a closer look what Vegas has to say — by picking “easy,” interesting” and “out there” prop bets to discuss.

EASY: Falcons to score 2.5 total touchdowns

The Falcons will score plenty this season.

But they clearly have a rushing problem. Kaleb McGary’s absence on the right side of the O-line forced them to run left against Tampa, often with little luck.

Receiver-wise, Drake London, Darnell Mooney and their banged-up shoulders would be considered “hopeful” for Sunday, if such a designation existed.

Anything’s possible, and Lord knows the Falcons won’t be going out of their way to attempt field goals — but I don’t see them finding the end zone especially frequently.

Smash the under.

Kicking competition between Koo, Romo underway

INTERESTING: Bijan Robinson, 16.5 rushing attempts

As referenced above, the Falcons put up 69 rushing yards on 28 carries against the Bucs. They couldn’t get anything going.

Robinson led the way with 12 carries, but his best work came in the passing game.

Given Minnesota’s defensive front can make a legitimate case for being the NFL’s best, the odds of improved production seem slim.

It’s already feeling like a fool’s errand to try and predict where the production will come from week-to-week. But I’m leaning under again.

Sign up for the weekly Dirty Birds Dispatch newsletter

OUT THERE: Falcons +8000 to win the Super Bowl

I said it was out there!

Per BetMGM, Atlanta is tied for the 20th-longest odds of winning a title, in a group that also includes the Cowboys, the Colts and the Seahawks.

Could be worse, I suppose. And you’re actually getting more (theoretical) bang for your buck than you would’ve before the Tampa loss, when the odds were at +6000.

But I’m skipping the $10 flyer and buying a burger instead.

Odds are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM, and are subject to change. The content provided is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute professional advice, or the promotion or endorsement of gambling in any form.

Gambling is illegal in Georgia. It is your responsibility to ensure that your activities follow local laws. If you or someone you know is seeking help for a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

