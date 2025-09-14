‘It was awesome!’ Goalposts take a dip after the Georgia Tech victory

After a 24-21 victory over No. 12 Clemson, Yellow Jacket fans rushed the field Saturday to pick up the goalposts and marched over to the university’s President’s Mansion, where they deposited them into a pool.
“Everybody was just going crazy filming everything,” Owen Patton, 20, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the game. “It was awesome.”
In September, the ACC announced an event security policy that fines member institutions $50,000. If fans storm the field again this season, the school will face a $100,000 fine.
The fines collected go toward a postgraduate fund that helps ACC athletes pursuing graduate school.
“The fines are going to come and then we’re going to be mad, but that’s just how it goes,” said Monish Jampala, 20, a Georgia Tech student studying neuroscience.
