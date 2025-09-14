‘It was awesome!’ Goalposts take a dip after the Georgia Tech victory

Georgia Tech mascot, Buzz, gets the crowd pumped up during a game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Last year, after the team’s 28-23 home victory over the previously undefeated No. 4 Miami, fans made the same trek from Bobby Dodd Stadium to the pool of the president’s mansion, parading a goalpost around campus before eventually dumping it in the pool .

“Everybody was just going crazy filming everything,” Owen Patton, 20, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the game. “It was awesome.”

After a 24-21 victory over No. 12 Clemson , Yellow Jacket fans rushed the field Saturday to pick up the goalposts and marched over to the university’s President’s Mansion, where they deposited them into a pool.

Fans did the same when Georgia Tech upset Virginia Tech in 2009 and in a win over No. 7 Virginia in 1998.

Fans who spoke to the AJC after Saturday’s game said they’re happy with the team’s performance so far, and they’re hopeful the Jackets’ momentum will last through the season.

“It feels like Georgia Tech is back,” said Chuck Caste, a Georgia Tech alumnus.

Caste, 59, said he’s seen a lot of ups and downs over the decades he’s been a Yellow Jackets fan, but this year he’s feeling very optimistic about their performance.