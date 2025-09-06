In extreme rarity, Ramblin’ Wreck doesn’t lead Georgia Tech onto field

Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before an NCAA college football game against Miami at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Tech’s famous automobile mascot usually leads Yellow Jackets football players on to the field at start of a game.

The beloved Ramblin’ Wreck car did not lead the Yellow Jackets team onto the field Saturday before their game against Gardner-Webb at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Because of a lightning delay before the game, the pregame schedule was compressed, leaving less time for the normal pregame pomp. For instance, the Tech marching band did not perform on the field beforehand.

It’s believed to be the first time that has happened at a Tech home game at the stadium since the tradition began in 1961. A 2019 article in the Tech alumni magazine proclaimed that the Wreck had led the team “without fail, for every home game since its debut in September 1961.”

At Saturday’s game, multiple longtime Tech observers could not recall a time that the Wreck had failed to make its appointed round in the seasons since.

Without the famed 1930 Ford Model A Sport Coupe leading the way, the Jackets took the field just before 4 p.m. They were instead led out of the northeast tunnel by another sturdy Tech icon — coach Brent Key. The Wreck already was parked in the southwest corner of Hyundai Field.

Perhaps unaccustomed to not inhaling pregame exhaust fumes at their home stadium, the Jackets stumbled early, turning the ball over on their first two possessions.