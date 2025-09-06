Georgia Tech Georgia Tech gashes Gardner-Webb, moves to 2-0 with lopsided victory Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (1) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 6, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Twenty years ago, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key interviewed to be the offensive line coach at Gardner-Webb. He didn’t get the job. But Key got a tad bit of retribution Saturday while watching his Yellow Jackets easily pull away from the visiting Runnin’ Bulldogs in a 59-12 win inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Quarterback Aaron Philo, starting in place of Haynes King, who was held out with a lower body injury, threw for 373 yards (the fifth most in a Tech game in program history) on 21-of-28 passing. He recovered from two early turnovers to lead the Jackets (2-0) to a win in his first career start. Running back Jamal Haynes finished with 92 yards rushing on nine carries and scored twice, while backfield mate Malachi Hosley rushed for 100 yards on nine attempts, and he scored twice. The Jackets finished with 680 yards of offense (the third most in program history) and averaged 11.9 yards per play after falling in a 6-0 hole. Tech’s defense registered 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. Read more about the Yellow Jackets Tech is 2-0 for the second consecutive season and next hosts No. 8 Clemson at noon Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech has lost nine consecutive games to the Tigers and not beaten Clemson since 2014.

But before worrying about an ACC rival, the Jackets get to celebrate a blowout victory at home.

Philo’s day did not get off to a great start, however. On the second down of Tech’s opening offensive possession, Philo was spun around by linebacker Jackson Marshall and hit from behind by defensive linemen Antonio O’Berry, causing Philo to fumble. Robert Holtz recovered the ball for the Bulldogs at the Tech 42. Five plays later, on third down at the 1, quarterback Nate Hampton threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Anthony Lowe to put Gardner-Webb up 6-0 (the extra-point attempt was missed) less than four minutes into the game. The Jackets settled down and began to move the ball forward on the ensuing drive, but Philo, rolling to his right at midfield, launched an off-balance deep ball that was picked off by safety Wendell McClain at the Tech 12. But Philo recovered and led the Jackets on a 53-yard scoring drive that included a 21-yard completion to tight end Brett Seither and 11-yard touchdown toss to Isiah Canion. On the score, Philo went play-action and dodged a defender before rolling right and throwing off his back foot into the corner of the end zone for Canion’s first career scoring reception. Tech’s second score of the day came on the heels of a defensive stop. Linebacker Melvin Jordan IV came through the line untouched on fourth down to sack Hampton on Tech’s 39. Hosley scored a play later, bolting 55 yards to the house making the score 14-6 early in the second quarter.

Less than four minutes later, Haynes broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run through the teeth of the defense, making the score 21-6. Haynes scored from a yard out with 3:59 left in the half, making the score 28-6. That would be the score at halftime. The Jackets totaled 356 yards of offense and overcame the two early turnovers, and six first-half penalties, to comfortably lead at the break. Tech’s defense held to force six punts and a turnover on downs on GWU’s final seven possessions of the half. Tech got one of those two first-quarter turnovers back in the third quarter when Clayton Powell-Lee forced a fumble and Matthew Alexander recovered on the GWU 25. That led to a 5-yard run from Hosley, who had lined up as a fullback, putting the Jackets up 35-6. The special-teams unit got into the fun at the end of the third quarter. Defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg squeezed up the middle of the line on Charlie Viorel’s 40-yard field-goal attempt and blocked it. Ahmari Harvey picked up the loose ball and went 65 yards the other way for a scoop and score. Gardner-Webb got a touchdown back with Cole Pennington’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Borders in the fourth quarter.