How to watch No. 16 Georgia Tech football at Wake Forest | TV channel, streaming info

No. 16 Georgia Tech will look to go into a bye week by starting the season with a fifth consecutive win when it plays at noon Saturday at Wake Forest.

The Yellow Jackets (4-0, 1-0 ACC) will be playing their second road game of the season and first ACC away game. Tech won at Wake Forest in 2023, the last time it saw the Demon Deacons (2-1, 0-1 ACC).

“When we first started out training camp, we talked about building trust between players and coaches. I think that’s the big thing,” Tech coach Brent Key said about the conference road opener. “If they trust the coaches, if coaches trust the players, they’re going to listen to what their coaches say. Yeah, they’re going to get told how great they are about this person and that person, but that same person that’s telling them that is going to be twice as hard on them on the way down.

“You earn these positions. You earn the right to be in a position like this. Enjoy the way it feels. That’s something that should motivate players and should motivate coaches and motivate people to stay in the position they’re in. When things are good, enjoy what it feels like. Don’t lose it. It’s another motivating factor.”

