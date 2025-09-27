Georgia Tech Logo
How to watch No. 16 Georgia Tech football at Wake Forest | TV channel, streaming info

The Yellow Jackets play at Wake Forest at noon Saturday.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King will lead the No. 16 Yellow Jackets as the team looks for its fifth consecutive win of the season at Wake Forest. (Chuck Burton/AP 2023)
By
2 hours ago

No. 16 Georgia Tech will look to go into a bye week by starting the season with a fifth consecutive win when it plays at noon Saturday at Wake Forest.

The Yellow Jackets (4-0, 1-0 ACC) will be playing their second road game of the season and first ACC away game. Tech won at Wake Forest in 2023, the last time it saw the Demon Deacons (2-1, 0-1 ACC).

“When we first started out training camp, we talked about building trust between players and coaches. I think that’s the big thing,” Tech coach Brent Key said about the conference road opener. “If they trust the coaches, if coaches trust the players, they’re going to listen to what their coaches say. Yeah, they’re going to get told how great they are about this person and that person, but that same person that’s telling them that is going to be twice as hard on them on the way down.

“You earn these positions. You earn the right to be in a position like this. Enjoy the way it feels. That’s something that should motivate players and should motivate coaches and motivate people to stay in the position they’re in. When things are good, enjoy what it feels like. Don’t lose it. It’s another motivating factor.”

Saturday’s matchup also is Tech’s third on ESPN, notable because of the ACC’s revenue distribution model based on viewership. The incentive-based model gives ACC member schools the opportunity to earn increased viewership distributions from the ACC’s media revenues.

Tech had 4.8 million viewers for its 24-21 win over then-No. 12 Clemson and 3.7 million viewers during its season-opening win over Colorado.

No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest TV channel, streaming info, game time

When: Noon Saturday

Location: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium Stadium (31,500 capacity)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Broadcast crew: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Radio info for No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 10 a.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 81 and 194; SiriusXM online 956

Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest weather forecast, series history

Weather: 71 degrees at kickoff, 59% chance of rain

Series history: Having first met in 1917, Tech and Wake Forest have met 32 times with 28 of those matchups coming since 1982. The Jackets have lost only eight of those matchups and only thrice since 1995.

Tech won its last meeting with the Demon Deacons, a 30-16 triumph in Winston-Salem that saw the Tech defense record five takeaways. Haynes King threw for 222 yards and two scores to go with 53 yards rushing, Jamal Haynes had 95 yards on the ground and a score and Aidan Birr made three field goals.

Of its 24 wins in the series, Tech has won 10 times at Wake Forest. But one of Tech’s more painful losses came in 1999 when a 7-2 and 14th-ranked Tech team lost 26-23 at Wake.

The Jackets also lost the 2006 ACC title game 9-6 to the Demon Deacons.

