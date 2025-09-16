Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Nearly 5 million viewers take in Georgia Tech’s win over Clemson

Tech is 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
Georgia Tech mascot Buzz gets the crowd pumped up during a game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Jason Allen/AJC)
Georgia Tech mascot Buzz gets the crowd pumped up during a game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Jason Allen/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

ESPN announced on Tuesday that 4.8 million viewers watched Georgia Tech beat No. 12 Clemson on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium, a game televised live by ESPN.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0 ACC), now ranked No. 18 by The Associated Press, won on a 55-yard field goal by Aidan Birr as time expired. That made Tech 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

On Aug. 29, ESPN reported that 3.7 million viewers tuned in to Tech’s win at Colorado, a game also televised live by ESPN. The Jackets won that contest 27-20 after quarterback Haynes King’s 45-yard touchdown run with a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Despite 3-0 start, No. 18 Georgia Tech still striving for improvement

The viewership measurements are based on Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel methodology, combining Nielsen’s panel measurement with data from cable, satellite set-top boxes, and smart televisions across 45 million households and 75 million devices.

The two large television audiences out of Tech’s first three games is positive news for Tech, as the ACC’s revenue distribution model is based on viewership. The incentive-based model gives ACC member schools the opportunity to earn increased viewership distributions from the ACC’s media revenues.

Tech averaged 3.1 million viewers during the 2024 season, a number aided by 4.1 million viewers for the Birmingham Bowl, 3.46 million during a view over Miami in Atlanta, and 11.5 million during an eight-overtime loss at Georgia.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

XXXX something here

Despite 3-0 start, No. 18 Georgia Tech still striving for improvement

OPINION

It’s only September, but imagining a most epic Clean Old-Fashioned Hate game

4 Georgia Tech football players earn ACC weekly awards

Keep Reading

As Tech, UGA celebrate, a historic first for state’s Division I teams

It’s only September, but imagining a most epic Clean Old-Fashioned Hate game

Georgia Tech back in the AP Top 25 after thrilling win over Clemson

Featured

Fulton DA Fani Willis (center) with Nathan J. Wade (right), the special prosecutor she hired to manage the Trump case and had a romantic relationship with, at a news conference announcing charges against President-elect Donald Trump and others in Atlanta, Aug. 14, 2023. Georgia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, upheld an appeals court's decision to disqualify Willis from the election interference case against Trump and his allies. (Kenny Holston/New York Times)

Fani Willis loses last chance to stay at the helm of Trump Georgia election interference case

Investigator: Ex-APD officer raped woman on duty, returned when she called 911

Cobb County agency green lights tax break for Home Depot’s $140M project