Nearly 5 million viewers take in Georgia Tech’s win over Clemson

Georgia Tech mascot Buzz gets the crowd pumped up during a game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Jason Allen/AJC)

Tech is 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0 ACC), now ranked No. 18 by The Associated Press, won on a 55-yard field goal by Aidan Birr as time expired. That made Tech 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

ESPN announced on Tuesday that 4.8 million viewers watched Georgia Tech beat No. 12 Clemson on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium, a game televised live by ESPN.

On Aug. 29, ESPN reported that 3.7 million viewers tuned in to Tech’s win at Colorado, a game also televised live by ESPN. The Jackets won that contest 27-20 after quarterback Haynes King’s 45-yard touchdown run with a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

The viewership measurements are based on Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel methodology, combining Nielsen’s panel measurement with data from cable, satellite set-top boxes, and smart televisions across 45 million households and 75 million devices.

The two large television audiences out of Tech's first three games is positive news for Tech, as the ACC's revenue distribution model is based on viewership. The incentive-based model gives ACC member schools the opportunity to earn increased viewership distributions from the ACC's media revenues.

Tech averaged 3.1 million viewers during the 2024 season, a number aided by 4.1 million viewers for the Birmingham Bowl, 3.46 million during a view over Miami in Atlanta, and 11.5 million during an eight-overtime loss at Georgia.