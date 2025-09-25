How Georgia’s offensive line fell into its current state

Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene checks in with offensive line coach Stacy Searels during their game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Searels is in his second stint as Georgia’s offensive line coach after previously holding the title from 2007 through 2010. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

The 2022 signing class, which was put together under Matt Luke’s watch, is where the cracks began to develop.

The 2022 signing class, which was put together under Matt Luke’s watch, is where the cracks began to develop.

So how did Georgia get to a point where two freshmen might start, or at the very least play a significant role, in the biggest game of the season?

Against Tennessee, Dontrell Glover earned his first road start because of an ankle injury suffered by Gaston. Unlike Gaston, Glover didn’t arrive in Athens until the summer. He didn’t go through spring practice yet quickly emerged as Georgia’s top option at right guard in its SEC opener.

Through three games, this group no longer looks like a position group that was a routine finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line. In the season opener, Georgia started freshman Juan Gaston at right guard. The last time a freshman started on Georgia’s offensive line to open the season came back in 2017 when Andrew Thomas played right tackle.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart , in some ways, knew this day was coming. Where Georgia’s offensive line no longer was a strength but a legitimate question mark.

Against Tennessee, Dontrell Glover earned his first road start because of an ankle injury suffered by Gaston. Unlike Gaston, Glover didn’t arrive in Athens until the summer. He didn’t go through spring practice yet quickly emerged as Georgia’s top option at right guard in its SEC opener.

Through three games, this group no longer looks like a position group that was a routine finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line. In the season opener, Georgia started freshman Juan Gaston at right guard. The last time a freshman started on Georgia’s offensive line to open the season came back in 2017 when Andrew Thomas played right tackle.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart , in some ways, knew this day was coming. Where Georgia’s offensive line no longer was a strength but a legitimate question mark.

“What a condemnation of the guys that we have on that roster,” former Georgia offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb said on a recent appearance on “DawgNation Daily.” “And I say that with all due respect, this is an era where these are paid professionals. This is no longer amateur sports. “What a condemnation of the guys that we have on that roster,” former Georgia offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb said on a recent appearance on “DawgNation Daily.” “And I say that with all due respect, this is an era where these are paid professionals. This is no longer amateur sports.

“These guys that are a part of this roster are being compensated. And we’ve got a number of players that have been a part of this program for a few years now that as we’re looking at this, you’re saying arguably are two best, and I’m not disagreeing with you, are folks that haven’t been on campus, that have not even had one single season under their belt, but yet have surpassed guys that have been on this roster.”

Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover (right) blocks against Austin Peay linebacker Jaycob Neely on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens. Glover didn’t go through spring practice yet quickly emerged as Georgia’s top option at right guard in its SEC opener. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Stinchcomb is not some hot-take artist, looking to say controversial things to create headlines. He’s served as a member on Georgia’s athletic board, in addition to winning an SEC championship as a member of the 2002 team. He would go on to win a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.