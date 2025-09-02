Georgia Tech’s Haynes King chosen as ACC quarterback of the week

Tech quarterback Haynes King (left) looks to pass the ball as Colorado defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain pursues on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. King capped the impressive showing with his game-winning, 45-yard touchdown run with 1:07 left on the clock in the fourth quarter. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Yellow Jackets starter was also named as the Manning Award Star of the Week, which recognizes the nation’s top quarterbacks.

Yellow Jackets starter was also named as the Manning Award Star of the Week, which recognizes the nation’s top quarterbacks.

King passed for 143 yards, ran for a career-high 156 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Yellow Jackets (1-0) to a 27-20 triumph at Colorado on Friday night. King engineered scoring drives on five of the Jackets’ final seven possessions in the come-from-behind win. He capped the impressive showing with his game-winning, 45-yard touchdown run with 1:07 left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

On Tuesday, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King was named the ACC quarterback of the week and Manning Award Star of the Week, which recognizes the nation’s top quarterbacks.

In the process, King became only the second Football Bowl Subdivision player with at least 140 passing yards, 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a season opener since 2000, joining reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts who accomplished the feat as Oklahoma’s quarterback in 2019.

King also became only the second ACC player since 2000 with at least 100 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and three scores in a season opener. He’s joined on that list by TaQuon Marshall who threw for 120 yards, ran for 248 and scored five times in Tech’s 2017 opener against Tennessee.

King’s inclusion on the Manning Award Stars of the Week list is the second of his career. The ACC weekly honor is the fourth of King’s career.

King and the Jackets return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Gardner-Webb (1-0) at Bobby Dodd Stadium.