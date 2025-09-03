Nearly 4 million viewers take in Georgia Tech’s win at Colorado

Georgia Tech defensive back Savion Riley, front, tackles Colorado tight end Zach Atkins after he pulled in a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Boulder, Colrado. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Friday’s large television audience is positive news for Tech, as the ACC’s revenue distribution model is based on viewership.

Friday’s large television audience is positive news for Tech, as the ACC’s revenue distribution model is based on viewership.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0) won 27-20 after quarterback Haynes King’s 45-yard touchdown run with a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter. The contest kicked off at 8 p.m., 6 p.m. local time in Boulder, Colorado.

ESPN announced that 3.7 million viewers tuned in to Georgia Tech’s win at Colorado on Friday, a game televised live by ESPN.

The viewership measurements are based on Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel methodology, combining Nielsen’s panel measurement with data from cable, satellite set-top boxes, and smart televisions across 45 million households and 75 million devices.

Friday’s large television audience is positive news for Tech, as the ACC’s revenue distribution model is based on viewership. The incentive-based model gives ACC member schools the opportunity to earn increased viewership distributions from the ACC’s media revenues. Friday’s large television audience is positive news for Tech, as the ACC’s revenue distribution model is based on viewership. The incentive-based model gives ACC member schools the opportunity to earn increased viewership distributions from the ACC’s media revenues.

Tech averaged 3.1 million viewers during the 2024 season, a number aided by 4.1 million viewers for the Birmingham Bowl, 3.46 million during a view over Miami in Atlanta, and 11.5 million during an eight-overtime loss at Georgia.

The Jackets could play in front of more big audiences this season with a home game against Clemson on the horizon (Sept. 13) and Clean Old-Fashioned Hate scheduled for Nov. 28.