Georgia Tech’s Haynes King signs with Panthers as undrafted free agent

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, according to a release from the school.
The deal includes $250,000 in guaranteed money, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
Former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, according to a release from the school.
The deal includes $250,000 in guaranteed money, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
King had visited both the Panthers and the Falcons in early April, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The 25-year-old had a prolific career at Georgia Tech, setting a program single-season record with 3,920 yards of total offense last year, surpassing the school’s touchdown record with 85 in 32 games. He was named 2025 ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
King helped revive Tech’s program after transferring from Texas A&M.
With the Panthers, King joins a quarterback room that includes Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett and Will Grier.
The Yellow Jackets had two players taken in the 2026 NFL draft, with offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge selected by Houston at No. 26 in the first round and defensive tackle Jordan van der Berg selected by the Bears at 213th overall in the sixth round.
Tech has several more players who will get an opportunity at the next level, however. The school has already announced four others that have signed with teams as undrafted free agents: wide receiver Eric Rivers (Buccaneers), wide receiver Malik Rutherford (Falcons), cornerback Ahmari Harvey (Broncos) and running back Jamal Haynes (Bengals).
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