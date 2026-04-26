Georgia Tech’s Haynes King signs with Panthers as undrafted free agent

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King — pictured working out at Tech's pro day in March — signed a undrafted free agent deal with the Panthers worth $250,000 in guaranteed money, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Yellow Jackets’ record-setting quarterback was the ACC Player of the Year last season.

Yellow Jackets’ record-setting quarterback was the ACC Player of the Year last season.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, according to a release from the school.

King had visited both the Panthers and the Falcons in early April, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old had a prolific career at Georgia Tech, setting a program single-season record with 3,920 yards of total offense last year, surpassing the school’s touchdown record with 85 in 32 games. He was named 2025 ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

King helped revive Tech’s program after transferring from Texas A&M.

With the Panthers, King joins a quarterback room that includes Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett and Will Grier.