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Georgia Tech’s Haynes King signs with Panthers as undrafted free agent

Yellow Jackets’ record-setting quarterback was the ACC Player of the Year last season.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King — pictured working out at Tech's pro day in March — signed a undrafted free agent deal with the Panthers worth $250,000 in guaranteed money, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King — pictured working out at Tech's pro day in March — signed a undrafted free agent deal with the Panthers worth $250,000 in guaranteed money, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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Former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, according to a release from the school.

The deal includes $250,000 in guaranteed money, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

King had visited both the Panthers and the Falcons in early April, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old had a prolific career at Georgia Tech, setting a program single-season record with 3,920 yards of total offense last year, surpassing the school’s touchdown record with 85 in 32 games. He was named 2025 ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

King helped revive Tech’s program after transferring from Texas A&M.

With the Panthers, King joins a quarterback room that includes Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett and Will Grier.

The Yellow Jackets had two players taken in the 2026 NFL draft, with offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge selected by Houston at No. 26 in the first round and defensive tackle Jordan van der Berg selected by the Bears at 213th overall in the sixth round.

Tech has several more players who will get an opportunity at the next level, however. The school has already announced four others that have signed with teams as undrafted free agents: wide receiver Eric Rivers (Buccaneers), wide receiver Malik Rutherford (Falcons), cornerback Ahmari Harvey (Broncos) and running back Jamal Haynes (Bengals).

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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