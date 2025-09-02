Georgia Tech Ball security the focus for Georgia Tech after three turnovers vs. Colorado After beating Colorado, Georgia Tech returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium for the home opener. Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes, left, runs for a long gain past Colorado cornerback Preston Hodge, center, and linebacker Reginald Hughes in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

It’s difficult to win a football game when a team commits three turnovers. Harder still when a team has a minus-3 turnover margin. Even harder when those things happen on the road. “Look, I’m happy we won the football game, but you’re looking at something that’s a 2-3% chance of happening when you have that string of events. That was not a good start by any means to us,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said Tuesday. “You’re happy they overcame the adversity in the game on the road. Shows character of a football team. That shows you have a good team. If you wanna have any opportunity or chance of having a great team, you cannot do those things. So we got a lot of work to do.”

Tech is 1-0 after a 27-20 win at Colorado on Friday, but the underbelly of the positive vibes from that victory was the offense’s start to the season, a start that couldn’t have gone much worse. Next task for Georgia Tech: Avoid letdown vs. Gardner-Webb on Saturday Quarterback Haynes King, on Tech’s second offensive play from scrimmage, dropped a handoff exchange with running back Jamal Haynes. On Tech’s sixth play of the night, center Harrison Moore’s errant snap ricocheted back toward the line of scrimmage and was recovered by the Buffaloes. On the team’s 12th offensive snap, King’s pass down the field, intended for Bailey Stockton (who may have been held a bit over the course of his route), went into the arms of Colorado’s DJ McKinney. Three possessions, three turnovers nearly spelled disaster for Key’s team.

“It doesn’t matter what week it is, what practice it is. We practice ball security every single play of every day. I don’t know if you can work more of it than we do,” Key said. “If you look at (King) and (Haynes), how many times have they done that (completed a handoff) over the course of the last three seasons? Thousands and thousands and thousands of times. And even watching the film and talking to those guys, it’s one of those things; it was a little bit of an angle here, a little bit there. You get into a first game, things are obviously sped up a little bit.