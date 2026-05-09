Ken Sugiura Avieon Terrell’s Falcons practice debut appears a success Terrell said he was ‘ready to ball’ after his first official NFL practice during rookie minicamp on Saturday. Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell warms up during the Falcons’ rookie minicamp at the team’s training facility on Friday, May 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell has his first NFL practice under his belt. The team’s second-round pick from Clemson — and also the younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell — took part in the team’s second day of rookie minicamp Saturday after sitting out Friday’s workout as a precautionary measure for a hamstring injury.

“It’s sunk in,” Terrell said after the Saturday practice, conducted in jerseys, helmets and shorts. “I felt it (Friday), like, ‘Damn, I’m really here.’ It feels good. I’m blessed.” Terrell was part of a group of 47 players — six draft picks, 16 undrafted free agents, 24 players attending on a tryout basis and one 2025 practice-squad member (cornerback A.J. Woods) — trying to absorb a full-blast introduction to the coaching staff, schemes and offseason program this weekend. As the team’s top draft pick, Terrell’s education may be the most important. Terrell said he had been writing down everything instructed to him in meetings and then studying later. “It’s been good,” Terrell said. “The stuff (coaches) put in, I learned quick. I’m a quick learner, so I’m good.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski had said Friday that both Terrell and sixth-round pick Anterio Thompson, a defensive tackle from Washington, would be held out of drills because of their injuries.

But Terrell, the team’s top draft pick in this year’s class, was on the field Saturday in jersey No. 12 (worn last year by backup quarterback Easton Stick). He said he felt 100% healthy. It was his first time on the field as a player, after numerous visits to the facility over the years to see his brother. “I’m on the field putting in work,” he said. “When you’re in the stands, you’re just looking. Now I’m on the field and I feel good. Ready to ball.” Terrell has participated in the minicamp in the wake of his aunt Giselle Perry’s death in a car crash Wednesday in Atlanta. (At the request of a team spokesperson, he was not asked questions about the matter in the post-practice media session.) The joining of the two brothers from Westlake High — an absolute rarity for an NFL team — is one step closer. The elder Terrell brother was not at the complex, but offered his younger brother the advice to “Go do you.”

The rookies will join the team’s offseason workout program on Monday. “I can’t wait till we get on the field together,” Terrell said. “It’s going to hit different when I see that, for sure.” Terrell also gave high marks to the look of the new practice gear (part of the rollout of new uniforms) — deeming it “swaggy” — and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. “That’s my type of defensive coordinator,” Terrell said. “I love it, just somebody with a whole lot of passion. Makes you want to run through a wall. So I appreciate that from him, for sure.” At one point Saturday, as he worked with the defensive backs, Ulbrich helped out by running pass routes.