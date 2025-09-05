Everything you need to know about Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech opens its 2025 home schedule by welcoming Gardner-Webb at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0) will be looking to move to 2-0 for the season straight year, but need to not overlook Gardner-Webb ahead of a showdown with rival Clemson next week.

“I got confidence in this team. I got faith in this team. I trust this football team. I trust the leadership,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “You know every game you play in is a big game. And I still don’t understand how people do not understand that. I don’t understand how people say, ‘What you did last week, it was a big game.’ We get 12 opportunities to go play something that we work 365 days a year for, every single time you step on that field, it is the biggest moment of that time, of that day, of that week, of that month, whether it’s practice, whether it’s a game. There’s only so many opportunities.

“We get to go and play in Bobby Dodd Stadium. You’ve got to be crazy if you think someone’s not gonna give it their all out there on that field. You’ve got to take every opportunity, and that’s why I trust this team, because I feel very confident in that with them. There is no tomorrow. Our focus right now is on one thing, and that’s the team coming in here on Saturday.”

