Sports Dream vs. Fever: Key matchups, season series ahead of high-stakes clash Teams split four regular-season games, setting the stage for a best-of-three, first-round showdown starting Sunday. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (right) drives against Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray during the second half of Atlanta Dream’s home opener at State Farm Arena, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Indiana Fever won 81-76 over Atlanta Dream. Clark has an injury and won’t return for the playoffs.(Hyosub Shin/ AJC)

It’s go time for the Dream. They will kick off their playoff run Sunday, opening a best-of-three, first-round series against the Indiana Fever at 3 p.m. ET at Gateway Center Arena.

The Dream (30-14) storm into the WNBA’s postseason as the No. 3 seed after a franchise-record 30 wins, capped by 15 victories in their past 18 games, including two six-game win streaks. The Dream doubled last season’s win total and locked in their seeding when the Las Vegas Aces trounced the Los Angeles Sparks 103-75 in their regular-season finale Thursday. The Fever (24-20) arrive as the No. 6 seed, clinching the spot when the Golden State Valkyries fell to the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx. Indiana has momentum entering the postseason, riding a three-game win streak and winning six of its last 10 despite losing star guard Caitlin Clark to injury. The Fever shut down the 2024 Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star on Sept. 4, as a right groin injury has kept her off the hardwood since July 15. She missed the final three regular-season games and won’t return for the playoffs. Dream seeking highest WNBA playoff spot possible in historic season The Dream and the Fever split their four-game regular-season series, raising the stakes for a first-round showdown. Now, with momentum on both sides, the stage is set. Here’s a look back at how the Dream and Fever matched up this season and the key battles that could decide who advances to the best-of-five semifinals.

Dream’s previous matchups against the Fever All four showdowns between the Dream and Fever came within the first three months of the season, May 20, May 22, June 10 and July 11. The Dream struck first with wins on May 20 and June 10, while Indiana answered with victories on May 22 and July 11 to even the series.

May 20: The Dream rallied for their first win of the season in dramatic fashion. Rhyne Howard sank a go-ahead free throw with less than 10 seconds left, and the Dream held off a furious fourth-quarter push led by Caitlin Clark to edge the Fever 91-90. May 22: The Dream bottled up Clark, holding her to 11 points and a rare 0-for-5 night from beyond the arc, the first time in her WNBA career that she failed to hit a 3-pointer. But Indiana still found its spark. Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 43 points, carrying the Fever to an 81-76 win against the Dream. June 10: The Dream shook off a slow start and delivered one of their best defensive efforts of the season. They smothered Indiana in the third quarter, holding the Fever to only nine points and shutting down the paint in a 77-58 victory. With Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner controlling the interior, the Dream held Aliyah Boston scoreless and pulled away for a statement win. July 11: Jordin Canada lit up the first half, pouring in 26 points and drilling 6-of-9 from deep to keep the Dream rolling early. But the momentum didn't last. The Fever stormed back after halftime, with Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham leading a second-half surge that pushed the Fever to a 99-82 victory. Biggest matchups to watch in Dream-Fever series Kelsey Mitchell vs. Rhyne Howard Rhyne Howard set big goals before the season — making an All-WNBA team and landing on one of the league's All-Defensive squads. Dream first-year coach Karl Smesko put her to the test, often assigning her to guard the opponent's top scorer. Earlier in the regular season against Indiana, that meant hounding Caitlin Clark. With Clark sidelined, Howard will likely draw the assignment against Kelsey Mitchell, the first player in Fever history to average 20-plus points per game. Mitchell brings elite firepower into the postseason, as she became the first guard in league history to post at least 850 points and 150 assists in a season, ranks sixth all-time for single-season scoring (890) and set the WNBA record for most 3-pointers in a season with 111. The Dream will need Howard's offense as much as her defense. Already the fastest player in WNBA history to hit 300 career 3-pointers, she's also the first with multiple games of nine or more 3-pointers and ranks top 10 in steals per game. Her two-way impact could decide the series.

Aliyah Boston vs. Brionna Jones Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner were two of the Dream’s biggest offseason acquisitions, and with Griner coming off the bench in her last 14 games, Jones is expected to take the initial assignment of guarding Aliyah Boston when the teams meet Sunday. Boston has been a force against the Dream this season, averaging 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists across four games while recording 17 double-doubles, the fourth most in the league behind A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese and Alyssa Thomas. Jones has matched that intensity with 15.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game against Indiana this season, adding 12 double-doubles, tied for seventh most in the WNBA. Both thrive inside the paint, finish strong and play with physicality, but Boston holds an edge as a distributor, creating scoring opportunities for her teammates. Jones counters with her dominance on the boards, particularly offensive rebounds. With Boston drawing attention and frequent double teams, Jones must control the glass, limit Indiana’s second-chance points, and stay out of foul trouble to aid the Dream in controlling the paint.