Dream shuts down Caitlin Clark, but still loses to Fever in home opener

According to the Associated Press, this ended a streak of 140 games, including the WNBA regular season and playoffs and the bulk of her college career at Iowa, with at least one 3. The last time Clark was held without a 3 was Jan. 13, 2022, when she went 0 for 6 against Purdue during her sophomore season.

Rhyne Howard finished with 24 points, followed by Brionna Jones —who tallied her third double-double of the season with 15 points, 11 rebounds — while Te-Hina Paopao and Allisha Gray added 11 points respectively. Griner, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter, was limited to five points and seven rebounds in the contest.

Trailing 63-58 entering the fourth quarter, Gray — who was limited to two points in the first half — ignited the Dream’s offense, converting a layup on a center cut to the rim and a mid-range jumper to bring the deficit to one with 6:24 to play in regulation. The two teams exchanged baskets over the next several possessions before Howard nailed a step-back 3-pointer to give the Dream a 71-68 lead.

After Griner picked her sixth foul with 3:38 to play, Clark added a pair of free throws to tie the game at 71. The Dream responded as Gray added a putback and a pair of free throws, giving them a 75-71 advantage. However, Howard — who finished with 26 points — and a Mitchell 3-pointer put the Fever up 76-75. From there, Indiana never looked back, adding free throws to seal the victory.

After going up 46-38 following Howard’s turnaround jumper, the Dream began to find a rhythm, putting together an 8-0 run that included consecutive 3-pointers from Paopao to tie the game at 46 midway through the third quarter. The two teams continued to exchange baskets over the final five minutes of the period, with Indiana making a concerted effort to dominate the Dream in the paint mainly behind Howard’s ability to finish around the rim.

By the end of the third, Griner was on the bench with five fouls, something that hurt the Dream’s interior defensive presence and helped Indiana maintain a 61-58 lead.

The Fever opened the second quarter with a 11-1 run that included a step- back jumper from Mitchell — who finished with nine points in the quarter — to give Indiana its first lead of the contest with 7:20 to play. While the Dream continued their shooting woes, the Fever built on their offensive flow, scoring 14 of their 24 points in the paint and taking a 37-34 advantage into halftime.

The Dream jumped out to a 14-5 advantage that included a strong start from Jones and Howard, who finished the quarter with seven points apiece. Indiana went more than five minutes without a field goal before Lexie Hull added a 5-0 run to cut into the Dream’s lead, 14-10. Still, the Dream maintained a 18-13 lead after the first frame and held Indiana to its season low in an opening quarter this season.

The Dream return to action on Saturday against the Dallas Wings in the first contest of their back-to-back games.