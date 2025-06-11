The Fever, who were still without former No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, capitalized on early Dream turnovers to keep the game close. But without Clark’s ball movement and ability to space the floor, the Fever could not generate as much offense in the second half.

The Dream held the Fever to just nine points in the third quarter, cutting off their ability to convert points in the paint. With Jones and Brittany Griner down low, the Dream held Fever center Aliyah Boston scoreless.

The Fever led the WNBA in points in the paint prior to Clark’s injury, averaging 40.8 points per game. That has since dropped with Clark sidelined to 33.2 points per game. The Dream capitalized, holding the Fever well below that average, allowing them to score only 28 paint points.

“I thought in that third quarter, when we started running, we created some good opportunities, Rhy (Rhyne Howard) pushed it, and then we found Nia (Coffey) in the corner, and we were really struggling from three and once Nia knocked that one down, we hit a couple,” Dream coach Karl Smesko said.

“So, it helped us win on a night where we didn’t even shoot it that great. And that’s what you need on the days you don’t shoot it,” Smesko added. “Well, you have to be able to rely on your defense. And for us, it’s kind of been hit or miss so far with the defense, but today it was excellent, and particularly excellent in the second half.”

The Dream, who finished the first half 0-of-8 from 3, did not let that shooting affect them. They worked inside to outside, getting to the free throw line before Coffey buried the Dream’s first 3 of the night with 5:20 play in the third quarter.

Jones then worked the paint, navigating through double teams and crashing the boards for a couple of layups. She scored eight of her 21 points in the third quarter, one of which came off a Eurostep layup around Fever’s DeWanna Bonner.

Jones, who also had 10 rebounds, capitalized on looks from Howard, Jordin Canada and Allisha Gray. The three, along with Naz Hillmon, kept the ball moving, preventing the ball from sticking to the side.

“I love having Bri down here,” Gray, who finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, said. “I say every time throw it down there, I think it’s a bucket every time. If I miss a shot, I know she’s going to get the offensive board, as well.

“I mean, I said time and time again, I’m so glad Bri’s with us tonight and she ain’t on the other side because I don’t gotta over her screens. I mean, Bri is just a great addition to the team, and I love it.”

It forced the Fever’s defense to chase, opening up looks in the corner for Coffey, who finished with three 3-pointers.

Coffey, as well as Hillmon have been stabilizing forces off the bench for the Dream

“I think it is really hard to be a great team if you can’t get any contributions on the bench,” Smesko said. “And for us, it’s been a different player each game. I mean, Naz has been super consistent. She’s made the most of her minutes every game. Nia has had some big games for us. Whether it’s Maya (Caldwell) and her defense giving us a spark, or whether Shatori (Walker-Kimbrough), like in Los Angeles that fourth quarter, she was huge for us. (Te-Hina) Paopao has had some good games.

“When they get a chance. You just got to make the most of it, especially when you don’t know in any particular matchup (and) when your turn is going to come. It’s not easy. So, it’s always great to see when they step up and make good contributions for us.”