Atlanta Falcons Dirty Bird Dispatch: Looking for electricity on offense Plus: Red-zone woes, Ruke Orhorhoro Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during warm-ups before the home opener game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Falcons fans had to like the way the team rebounded against the Vikings. Now, we’ll find out if they can stand prosperity when they face the 0-2 Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Now, we’ll find out if they can stand prosperity when they face the 0-2 Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

IT’S ELECTRIC (OR CAN BE) Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. runs for touchdown against Tampa in Week 1. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is fine with how the offense has performed in the opening two games. “Yeah, it’s been good,” Penix said. “We’ve just got to put it all together. I feel like we haven’t — obviously only two games so far — we haven’t played our best game yet. So, still looking forward to doing that.” The Buccaneers forced the Falcons to throw the ball in the opener. In the win over Minnesota, the Falcons pounded them with running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

Penix would like to see a blended effort moving forward. "Just be complete," he said. "I feel like this past game we did what it took to win. You know, that's the biggest thing. We're not taking away from a big-time win like that in a hostile environment on the road. So, it was great to be able to see the run game go." Wide receiver Drake London was playing with a sprained shoulder, and it was wide receiver Darnell Mooney's first game back from his own shoulder injury. They were basically decoys against the Vikings. "I just want to see what this offense looks like when we've got the run and the pass going at the same time," Penix said. "See how electric we can be."

CROWD NOISE AND RED-ZONE WOES The Falcons had to work out the kinks early but were generally pleased with how the offense handled the loud and boisterous Minnesota crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium. They won't face a similar crowd situation until they play at New Orleans on Nov. 23. Even though the Saints are supposed to stink this year, their fans will get up for the game against the Falcons. "That environment was unbelievable," coach Raheem Morris said. "That was a loud environment. That is a hostile environment. I love — the beauty of it is to see, we've been talking about it a bunch." ⚡ Under aural assault: Penix operated the offense near flawlessly on the final drive that led to a TD and finally quieted those zany Minnesotans. "As a second-year quarterback in his, whatever game this is now, I thought, was really impressive," Morris said. "How he played a clean game, really only missed one throw, that inside slant throw to Drake was one of the big-time misses. … He played a really clean game. He kept the ball turnover-free."

The Falcons scored one touchdown on five trips to the red zone. "He kept the ball for us under some adverse situations," Morris said. "He kept the ball for us. Kept it moving in a positive direction to keep the crowd off of us. I thought he did a nice job with that." Penix also handled the noise well in Washington last season. "I can't speak highly enough," All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom said. "This is five games or whatever it's been with Mike; these are two big 'Sunday Night Football' games that we've played, and his communication is excellent." ⚡ Red-zone woes: While Morris thought Penix managed the noise well, going 1-of-5 in the red zone was unacceptable. The Vikings won some battles when things got tight. "Want to give Minnesota credit for some of their red zone defense," Morris said. "But we can execute better."

WHERE TO WATCH (AND LISTEN) Quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Bryce Young greet each other after their matchup in January. This will be the 61st regular-season meeting between Atlanta and Carolina. The Falcons lead the series, 37-23. The teams have split the series in each of the five past seasons. The Panthers won the last meeting, 44-38 in overtime Jan. 5. 📺 On TV: Sunday's edition will be televised on Fox. Play-by-play: Alex Faust

Analyst: Matt Millen

Analyst: Matt Millen Sideline: Sarah Kustok 📻 On radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Dave Archer

🔮 Never tell me the odds: The Falcons are 5.5-point favorites at Carolina. Check out more prop bets here (you can bet on a blocked field goal?) — then see how columnist Michael Cunningham foresees things playing out. PANTHERS' MEOW The last time the Falcons played the Panthers, quarterback Bryce Young completed 25 of 34 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a career-high passer rating of 123.5. Young, the former Alabama star and No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, is off to a slow start. He's completed 53 of 90 passes (58.9%) for 482 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a passer rating of 79.4. Running back Chuba Hubbard is the Panthers' top rusher. He has 29 carries for 95 yards. Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the top receiver with 11 catches for 168 yards. Hubbard and Hunter Renfrow lead the team with two receiving touchdowns. MAILBAG TIME Let's take a quick journey through the inbox. 📬 From reader Raymond Dickey: Good morning, Brother D-led. I have been following Zion Logue, since the Falcons drafted and the Bills stole him from the Falcons practice squad. The Falcons signed a DT from the Panthers practice squad. I was wondering if there was any consideration to signing Zion and reunite the 2024 DL draft class? The Bills have elevated him for this week game, which would be the second time in this short season. I would hope they would sign him if, he would fit in the Falcons scheme. My response: Hello, Mr. Dickey. I think the Falcons are fine with their defensive tackles. They also have Ta'Quon Graham on injured reserve. 📬 From reader Dennis Stancil: Sir, all I have heard this week is Koo, Koo, Koo (as in Younghoe Koo). Although we do need an upgrade, no one has mentioned the other elephant in the room, the Falcons have no concept of time management. First down and goal with 2:45 to go, (Tampa Bay) with two timeouts. Two pass plays. Falcons scored and gave TB the ball before the two-minute warning with two timeouts. Stupid! My response: Hello, Dennis.

Thanks for the email! Very good points. However, you neglected to mention that the running game was going NOWHERE (versus the Bucs). No sense in banging your head against that wall. It was more than just Koo, Koo, Koo. There were two bobbles by Robinson, five dropped interceptions, a couple of drops by London and two to three missed sacks. It was indeed a TEAM loss to the Bucs. 📬 From reader Mark: Hi Orlando, No sense in banging your head against that wall. It was more than just Koo, Koo, Koo. There were two bobbles by Robinson, five dropped interceptions, a couple of drops by London and two to three missed sacks. It was indeed a TEAM loss to the Bucs. 📬 From reader Mark: Hi Orlando, Looks like the Atlanta Falcons finally woke up, congrats on the win. Probably their best defensive showing in a decade. Morris made the correct decision on the kicker and Robinson was spectacular. Hopefully the team can expand their confidence/play into a winning season. Keep up the pressure at the press conferences, don’t let them become complacent … after all, good critics are not always liked but they are respected. Peace over your house, Mark

P.S. In the '70's, I attended more than a few games at (Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium). Tickets for both the Braves and Falcons were dirt cheap and the memories … priceless. O.J. Simpson's last play as a pro with SF was a 10-yard sweep to the left at Fulton Co. Fans in ATL were cheering 'Juice, Juice' … I was there. My response: Thanks for sharing your observations and for the history lesson. PLAYER'S CORNER Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro recorded his first sack against the Vikings. Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who was taken in the second round of the 2024 draft, had his first sack against the Vikings. He played 20 of 47 defensive snaps (43%). Here's a quick chat with him: 🗣️ On if sacks are contagious: "Energy is contagious on teams throughout whatever phase it is. If you see somebody out there strapping it up, you want to go out there and strap it up. If you see somebody out there getting sacks, you want to go out there and get sacks. I feel like energy is contagious." 🗣️ On getting his first sack: "I was very excited. I wish it came last year. Everything happens for a reason. Getting a sack like that on prime time, it really felt good. I'll feed off of that and just kept it rolling." 🗣️ On being like a family: "This year, we were very intentional on getting to know one another. Know each other's why. Knowing why they are playing and what they play for. Really, it just makes you play harder for your brother if you know who they are doing it for and why they're out there. It makes you play harder for them. I feel like that was very intentional for us to share." THE WATER BOYZ SHOW Shout out to "The Water Boyz Show." Thanks to B. Rich and Trey for having me up to chill in the Water Cooler. We'll be watching when the episode drops on Friday. In the meantime, Trey wants to see this in the newsletter: "The Blood Pressure Birds are stressing me out."